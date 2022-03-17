As new investment continues to flow into Pasadena, the city is working with community members to find a way to manage new development changes to benefit them.
The Pasadena City Council recently approved the East Colorado Specific Plan, which will introduce new regulations and development standards that will be effective this summer.
“There’s no question that there’s a lot of interest in investment in our city, and so it’s our responsibility to recognize that with investment comes change,” Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said. “It’s our even greater responsibility to manage that change in a way that is acceptable to the residents of this city. That’s why it was important to bring the specific plan forward at this moment in time.”
Encompassing a 1.5-mile section of Colorado Boulevard between Wilson Avenue to the west and Roosevelt Avenue to the east, the plan will impact an area that lies near Caltech and Pasadena City College while only a 15-minute walk to the Playhouse District.
“The specific plans are intended to bring into focus the delicate balance between business districts, neighborhoods and, in this case, innovation and areas where educational institutions are located,” Gordo explained. “This plan, in particular, does all of those things. It takes into account the importance of East Colorado Boulevard, the importance of Caltech and Pasadena City College and all they have to offer, but also takes into account the importance of the surrounding neighborhoods, including Madison Heights.”
While ensuring the surrounding neighborhoods are respected, the city wants to use the plan to further support the work that Caltech and PCC have done as creative hubs in the community.
“That node of the plan is intended to encourage investment around innovation in order to build on the success and contributions of Caltech as an institution, but also the businesses that it spins off, and I believe it’s going to achieve that,” Gordo said.
The city’s vision is to create a more connected and vibrant mosaic of mixed-use districts that suit the needs of families, businesses, students and visitors, all within walking distance to public transit.
The council discussed key changes to the plan, addressing transport, pedestrian experience and open spaces.
Regarding transport, these changes included phasing out auto-oriented uses through most of the plan’s area, except the Eastern Corridor, and reducing parking for commercial uses in College District, Gateway and Allen Transit.
For pedestrians, the changes included sidewalk width requirements that support future densities, intensities, uses and pedestrian volumes, parkway standards to enhance sidewalk experience, landscaping, tree health and sustainability, and step back standards to reduce buildings’ conflict with mature tree canopies.
The changes meant “resident open space requirement” must be increased by at least 25%. Common open space and public access requirements are added to larger projects, specifically over 80,000 square feet in designated locations, to provide more open spaces and improve building design.
The city council will also work with the department of transportation on street improvements and the implementation of bicycle infrastructure as well as support the formation of a business and property-owner association to strengthen placemaking processes and marketing opportunities.
As the city emerges from the pandemic and looks to increase economic prosperity, the plan will aid small businesses still recovering from the financial strains of the past two years.
“Pasadena continues to evolve and mature as a city, and as we do that it’s important to revisit the goals that we set ourselves in these planning documents,” Gordo explained.
Beyond revisiting goals, the mayor said he believes it’s important to adjust plans based on what the city council has learned works or doesn’t work by listening to residents.
“Pasadena residents don’t want to see the mistakes that were made in past years along Walnut between El Molino and Lake, where you have cavernous development that overwhelms people with high-density development,” Gordo said. “The specific plan in east Pasadena learned from that experience, and we adjusted the development.”
For example, he explained that development staff members recommended approval for an 87-unit-per-acre plan but were denied by the city council as they did not want to overdevelop this area.
On Sept. 22, 2021, the planning commission held a public hearing and gained recommended approval for further changes to the plan, which included reducing parking requirements to two spaces per 1,000 square feet within College District and Gateway, revising ground floor land use requirements along Green Street to maintain uniformity along the Eastern Corridor. This allows drive-thru uses within the plan area with a conditional use permit and an analysis of curb cuts and driveways to replace the distance separation requirements, and revising the terminology of “public open space” to “publicly accessible open space.”
“We are not going to, nor can we, bring change in Pasadena to a dramatic halt, including development,” Gordo said. “What we can do is recognize that change is going to occur, and then through these specific plans and planning documents manage that change in a way that is fitting of our city and accepting what residents in Pasadena want their city to look like and feel like going forward.”
For more details about the East Colorado Specific Plan and how it will impact specific aspects of the city, visit cityofpasadena.net.
