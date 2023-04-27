Adam Schiff knows any one of the other Democratic candidates running for one of California’s two Senate seats would make qualified representatives. The question he poses to the electorate is, who can make the most progress? For Schiff, that is the most pressing query for voters in the 2024 Senate election.
“I have the strongest record of bringing people together with different viewpoints to get things done. I’ve had dozens of bills passed during times of Republican and Democratic governors and presidents, so I have a track record of getting things done that Californians care about,” Schiff argued. “Everything from legislation to guarantee textbooks in schools … to an earthquake early warning system. I’ve demonstrated leadership by being in the center of those fights, not on the sidelines.”
Currently, Schiff represents California’s 30th congressional district, which includes Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank and West LA. From 1996 to 2000, he was a member of the California State Senate. Before serving in Congress, Schiff worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles. He believes this experience in government and elected office will be an asset if elected to replace Dianne Feinstein as senator, who has served as California senator since 1992.
Schiff is campaigning on four major issues: democracy reform, combating the climate crisis, the economy and universal health care. In particular, Schiff spoke about points in his campaign he believes would interest Pasadena residents, including public transportation, protecting the local environment and gun safety.
“I’m very proud to be known as the father of the Gold Line. That was created through a joint powers agreement. I’m very conscious (that) I was able to build it on time and on budget,” Schiff said. “And I’ve tried to bring about legislation to expand the National Recreation Area by more than double, which would include a lot of the beautiful mountains that are adjacent to Pasadena.”
Schiff mentioned that, unfortunately, Pasadena knows all too well the dangers of recent gun violence in Monterey Park that rocked the nation. As a former federal prosecutor, Schiff has worked to improve public safety, promote criminal justice reform and end gun violence.
If elected, Schiff said he hopes to make California an example of democratic leadership. In the current political climate, voters are becoming more interested in issues of national importance as rights are defined on a state-by-state basis.
“California is marching on the vanguard of protecting democratic values and can provide sanctuary when it’s necessary,” he said. “Some states are taking away rights like reproductive freedom. I want to make sure people know their rights are respected here. I think both our example and sanctuary are two ways California can help with defending democracy.”
When it comes to combating the climate crisis, climate change is real, said Schiff, and leadership needs to act now. Schiff is a proponent of the Green New Deal, a bill he was an original co-sponsor. He believes it is a bold plan for addressing climate change and will address income and wealth inequality by helping rebuild crumbling infrastructure.
“We absolutely need a much better infrastructure to deal with the water issues,” Schiff said. “All the flooding taking place (in California) is tragic because it’s costing people their lives and costing people their properties. It is also tragic because it’s washing nitrates and other chemicals into people’s drinking water.”
Schiff also aims to help Californians cope with an economy he says doesn’t work for them. She believes the COVID-19 pandemic has offered our leadership a “once in a generation” opportunity to shift the economy by investing in people, families and workers. Schiff promises to fight for corporations and billionaires to pay more taxes. With that revenue, he would invest in food programs and direct relief to end child poverty.
Right now, Schiff said he is working on legislation that would bring down the cost of child care so families can spend less of their income on that necessity. He said he wants to ensure incomes are more in line with the cost of living so children can have homes without living in poverty.
“I was on the picket line for the Los Angeles Unified School District to support workers, the bus drivers, nurses aides and workers that make $25,000 a year. You can’t afford to live on $25,000 a year, so I want to make sure people are paid a reasonable wage,” Schiff said.
Like earning a livable wage, Schiff believes health care should be a right, not a privilege. If elected, he will work to expand Medicare coverage to Americans 60 and over, lowering the age progressively as time progresses. His goal will be Medicare for all. For Schiff, it is not just about eliminating the price of health care but the moral imperative to save lives.
Schiff has been widely endorsed by local elected officials, including Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, Alton Wang and Jim Osterling from the Pasadena City College Board of Trustees. Both the mayor and vice mayor of Burbank and Janice Hahn, the chair of the LA County Board of Supervisors, have endorsed Schiff.
“I have very good relationships with my colleagues in elected office at the federal level and the state level, as well as local councils,” Schiff said. “I have endorsements from more than 200 elected officials across California and more than half of the California Chamber Boards. I think that broad support is a result of my ability to work well with others.
“I have a track record of working with others with different viewpoints to get things on behalf of California, moving the state forward. That is what I’m offering (as a candidate for senator).”