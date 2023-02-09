Tactics to prevent drug use among teens have ranged from the “Just Say No” campaign of the ’80s and ’90s to comprehensive educational programs on how to use drugs safely. Recently, data have suggested campaigns like D.A.R.E, which educate kids on the dangers of drugs, are ineffectual in influencing the likelihood a student will experiment with drugs.
Fentanyl is changing everything. On Jan. 28, Edwin Peck, an emergency room physician from Huntington Health, gave a talk on the dangers of Fentanyl at the Lamanda Park Branch Public Library. Peck said his philosophy for drug prevention has never been to scare people into avoiding drugs. But fentanyl has made experimenting with substances on any level a game of Russian roulette.
“The unfortunate reality is (fentanyl) is in almost everything … (The philosophy of) never ever use drugs — I don’t think it’s ever worked,” Peck said. “People use things, people experiment. But please understand that I’m not telling you not to use these things because I think it’s immoral and bad, but because there’s something here that can just end your life.”
Fentanyl is remarkably deadly, with less than 0.007% of an ounce being lethal. The opioid does have its uses, explained Peck, such as quick pain relief for particularly nasty fractures, but dosing is done in micrograms, making the difference one, two, or three doses indistinguishable to the untrained eye. In an illegally produced drug, there is no way for producers to accurately regulate how much fentanyl they are lacing their products with, meaning the same batch can have one safe pill and one deadly pill.
What’s more, fentanyl is a silent killer. The people poisoned with fentanyl biologically forget they need to breathe, and they slowly become hypoxic until their organs shut down. Peck said the average person at rest takes around 18 breaths per minute. Someone overdosing on an opioid will breathe three times a minute, which is not enough for the body to remain alive.
This is why around half the people poisoned by fentanyl are discovered dead the next day by a friend or family member, explained Peck. There is no gasping for air. Their body just slowly shuts down. In the other half of cases, Peck said, there was a chance for intervention, either by a bystander or emergency personnel. That is where Narcan, also known as Naloxone, enters the discussion.
Narcan is a readily available nasal spray that swiftly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. It’s a low-risk medication, easy to use and has no negative impact if mistakenly administered to someone who is not in an opioid crisis, such as someone who appears to be overdosing but has consumed too much alcohol.
The way Narcan works is that it targets the receptors in the brain that become inhibited by opioids, waking them back up and returning the affected person to normal. The effects of a single dose should be almost instantaneous, though a bystander may need to administer additional doses if the person becomes unresponsive again before emergency personnel arrives.
To obtain Narcan, you can talk to your pharmacist or make an appointment with your doctor. They will usually supply the spray, which comes with two doses per package, free of charge, or bill your insurance. Many providers also make sure Narcan is available at community awareness meetings for general distribution. While this was not the case on Jan. 28, Peck hopes to bring Narcan along to the following two fentanyl awareness events he is speaking at in Pasadena this February.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, Peck will speak at a second Fentanyl Overdose Crisis Presentation at the Linda Vista Branch Library and a third at the Santa Catalina Branch Library on Saturday, Feb. 25. These events are open to the public and welcome both adults and teens.
Peck hopes fentanyl and these events will change how we think about drug abuse. That is why, he said, he likes to use the term fentanyl poisoning instead of a fentanyl overdose, because the majority of people ingesting fentanyl are not intending to do so. But Peck also said he worries that if we aren’t proactive about addressing the fentanyl crisis, it will progress into a more serious state of affairs just like the overarching opioid crisis.
“People are not only dying from it, but they’re also taking medications that have fentanyl in it when they weren’t thinking they were using an opiate. Now they’re addicted to this pill that they thought was an Adderall or Xanax or whatever (when) actually they’re addicted to opiates now. I have a feeling we will start seeing that as this (crisis) moves along,” Peck said.
Nationwide, fentanyl is a factor in more than half of overdose deaths, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics. Since 2015, fentanyl has far outpaced other drugs as the leading cause of drug-related deaths. Studies suggest teen drug use over recent years is the lowest in decades, but that achievement is offset by the rising danger Fentanyl poses to those who do experiment.
Fentanyl has not truly permeated Pasadena yet, Peck said. Even though overdose deaths have tripled in the area since the pandemic, rates are still lower than in LA County and even nationwide.
“In my opinion, that means now is a good time to talk about (this issue) because it would be very naive to think that Pasadena somehow is going to avoid being part of this or a victim of (fentanyl),” Peck said. “My hope is to save families from experiencing the worst-case scenario or save one person from losing their life from unintentionally ingesting fentanyl.”
Fentanyl Overdose Crisis Presentation, Linda Vista Branch Library
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 11
WHERE: 1281 Bryant Street, Pasadena
COST: Free
INFO: cityofpasadena.net/library/teens/teen-events
Fentanyl Overdose Crisis Presentation, Santa Catalina Branch Library
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 25
WHERE: 999 E. Washington Boulevard, Pasadena
COST: Free