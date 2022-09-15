on a local, national and global scale, healthcare remains one of the fastest growing industries in the 21st century and has become increasingly valued since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In support of the newly launched CARLOW Center for Medical Innovation at La Salle College Preparatory, the Pasadena high school has received a historic $1 million grant from the President Carrico Family Foundation, the largest one-time gift in the school’s 66-year history.
The CARLOW Center for Medical Innovation was built to provide a state-of-the-art medical career pathway for students interested in becoming the next leaders the healthcare industry. Each student will receive academic instruction and laboratory skills, training them to act, react and save lives in all types of emergencies and healthcare scenarios.
“Students must have hands-on learning opportunities to prepare themselves for college, careers and beyond,” school president Perry Martin said. “We are extremely grateful for the Carrico Family Foundation for their transformational gift, as we strive to do our part in readying the next generation of service-oriented leaders.”
Students participating in the CARLOW Center for Medical Innovation pathway program will learn pre-med skills training using virtual reality scenarios overseen by new center director Ms. Elizabeth Parga and produced by the school’s VR partner SimX. La Salle is the first high school to partner with SimX to build custom Medical VR training experiences for secondary students.
The school’s new center will have numerous tools for student training like a live tissue culture lab to support student research into immortal cell lines and cancerous cell development and a state-of-the-art 3D body scanner for prosthetics design from students in the La Salle STEAM Programs Design Lab.
“It’s an incredible way to learn medical health skills, especially at a time when we’re losing people in healthcare,” Martin described.
The CARLOW center will also strengthen the school’s relationship with Pasadena City College by providing opportunities for its students to earn college credit through dual enrollment. Students completing coursework with PCC will have opportunities to earn vocational certifications as Pharmacy Technicians or Nursing Assistants.
According to reports, the healthcare industry has seen the most job cuts of any industry since the start of 2022. With the school’s new $1 million grant, La Salle’s CARLOW center will be able to provide unprecedented, hands-on opportunities for students, educating and empowering the future generation of Pasadena healthcare professionals.