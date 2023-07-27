Pasadena residents, including PETA representatives, flocked to a recent Pasadena City Council meeting, opposing a plan to begin trapping and killing coyotes in an effort to keep them out of neighborhoods.
The motion was brought to the council after a select group of Arroyo homeowners spoke out about a perceived increase in the coyote population. While a few residents at the July 17 meeting expressed support for a trap-and-kill program, citing recent pet attacks, most residents were horrified at the prospect of lethal control to curb the coyote population. Over 30 residents attended the meeting to urge the city council to oppose lethal means.
The council unanimously voted in favor of nonlethal recommendations put forth by the health department, which included increased public outreach and education, helping individual homeowners protect their property, improving the coyote reporting system, sharing information with other cities and hiring a consultant to conduct a field study.
Torrance is the only other city in Los Angeles County implementing coyote snare traps.
“In Pasadena, sightings of coyotes this year have gone down 22 %,” said PETA Vice President Lisa Lange. “In Torrance, once they started trapping, they went up 14 %. It doesn’t work.”
Pasadena Public Health Director Manuel Carmona gave a presentation with recommendations for the council and provided multiple studies pointing to the same conclusion: trapping and killing coyotes does not decrease populations or deter them from human civilization. In some cases, implementing a trap-and-kill program can even increase the population, disrupting the pack structure, leading to a rebound effect.
“If you vote to strangle and gas coyotes, you’ll cause immense suffering and tarnish the city’s reputation,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “Surely we don’t want our city labeled as the one that chose to ignore all humane options that work in favor of the cruel ones that don’t.”
Coyotes are naturally fearful of humans. Several residents came armed with large-scale images of garbage bins overflowing with edible food waste and cat food left outside unattended, all of which can lead to increased coyote-human interaction.
“This is a cat buffet we’re offering to coyotes. It’s easily taken care of, and it’s humane,” Lang added.
Hazing, the practice of making loud noises, spraying water, using bright lights and throwing things to encourage a healthy fear of humans, is recommended by experts to deter coyote contact with people and pets.
Many pointed out that people choose to live in Pasadena — a wildlife corridor connecting wildlife to natural habitats — because of its proximity to the San Gabriel Mountains and natural beauty.
“I’m opposed to any lethal control measures for controlling the coyote population,” said Pasadena resident Alex Rubio. “Coyotes play an important ecological role by regulating the population of smaller mammals, such as rodents.”
Rubio explained that killing coyotes could disrupt the ecological balance, potentially leading to an increased rodent population, which could result in the spread of rodent-borne diseases like Lyme disease and Hantavirus.
Along with her constituents, Vice Mayor Felicia Williams expressed dismay at the prospect of using snare traps on coyotes.
“I was really disturbed to see this on the agenda and really kind of saddened,” she said. “Just from a moral perspective, it seems like animal cruelty to me,”
Mayor Victor Gordo, also an opponent of lethal control methods, noted that there are coyote sightings in his neighborhood daily, but “it’s part of what happens when we live so close to foothills.”
Last year the city received 159 calls regarding coyote sightings — a dozen ended in the death or injury of a pet — which has gone down this year. Through May 30, there were only 51 reports regarding coyotes, with two pet deaths. There have been no reports of attacks on humans.
Pasadena residents may use lethal control methods in the event of a confirmed attack on a person. California law prohibits relocating trapped wildlife, which must be released or euthanized.
“This is not a coyote problem. This is a human problem,” resident Lauren Hamlet said. “To say that there is an overpopulation of coyotes is not accurate. Coyote populations grow to the size of the carrying capacity of their environment.”
Hamlet said responsibility rests on Pasadena citizens to maintain healthy boundaries with wildlife, and any interactions with coyotes directly result from residents’ lifestyles, habits and behaviors.