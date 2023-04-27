Anthony McClain, 32, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in 2020. Two years later, the Pasadena Police Department determined the officers involved in the shooting “used deadly force consistent with department policy.” Now, an independent police audit of McClain’s death has recommended 27 changes to PPD inspired by department policy and its later investigation by the police review board of the incident.
One major recommendation by the review board was that PPD not allow civil proceedings to delay incident investigations. In the case of McClain, the police investigation of his death was postponed due to a lawsuit put forward by McClain’s family against the city. That lawsuit concluded in November 2021 when the family obtained a $7.5 million settlement. Only after that dispute ended did PPD begin their investigation of officer Edwin Dumaguindin’s actions.
The decision to initiate a pursuit
During the incident in question, Dumaguindin pursued McClain after he and his partner, Officer Ryan Mulrooney, conducted a traffic stop involving McClain near La Pintoresca Park. McClain fled the scene after stepping out of the car at the officers’ request. Dumaguindin pursued McClain and alleges he saw McClain grab a gun from his waistband before gesturing over his right shoulder with the intention to fire.
The independent review questioned PPD’s lack of investigation over Dumaguindin’s decision to engage in a foot pursuit. The report found that Dumaguindin was never asked by investigators why he decided to engage in the foot pursuit of McClain. However, Dumaguindin did articulate that he believed McClain intended to commit a crime and that McClain had a firearm.
Dumagundin stated he did not believe there was an alternative, but the independent review determined that, in their view, “Dumaguindin made several decisions that placed him, his partner and the public at risk” by deciding to continue the foot pursuit while Mulrooney remained with another detained suspect.
“Dumaguindin was pursuing an armed suspect — at close range and alone — in an open roadway with no cover, while his partner stayed in the open roadway between Mr. McClain and the unsecured driver.”
Seven seconds after McClain leaves the vehicle and Dumaguindin makes chase, Dumaguindin discharged the two rounds that ultimately killed McClain.
While the independent investigation did not make any recommendations to PPD’s policy regarding Dumaguindin’s decision to pursue McClain, they called into question procedures that did not question his actions and his decision to continue the pursuit of McClain despite a marked increase in danger to himself and others.
Deficiencies in crime scene management
The independent review of PPD’s investigative process did identify positive procedures, such as immediately uploading available body-worn camera footage and conducting an on-the-scene walk-through with the investigative team and Officer Mulrooney.
However, deficiencies in crime scene management allowed for allegations of crime-scene tampering and called into question the validity of evidence acquired from the scene. Many community members alleged the gun McClain was carrying was planted by officers after his death.
“Initially, there was no systematic plan (e.g., grid search) for searching for Mr. McClain’s firearm. On a body-worn camera from that evening, we observed officers walking at random up and down the roadway while others searched front yards and under parked cars. Ultimately, Officer 4 happened upon the firearm, though the footage shows several officers walk by its location,” stated the report.
Furthermore, the report stated that Dumaguindin and Mulrooney were not sequestered and allowed to interact with other officers. Dumaguindin was also permitted to move through the crime scene and interacted with evidence. Specifically, the report states he moved his hobble restraint device.
Regarding Dumaguindin’s actions, the review board recommended the department revise its policy to immediately sequester officers involved in a shooting unless it compromises public safety or the officer has a special need to assist with evidence location.
Regarding crime scene management, the report also stated that members of the public were allowed to walk through the crime scene; that none of the responding officers declared themselves the incident commander, causing confusion; and that poor placement of the Command Post resulted in officer safety issues.
Issues with incident reports
After Dumaguinden was sequestered by leadership, he was released home without giving a voluntary or administrative statement. He was not asked to do so until two full days after the incident. Likewise, Mulrooney did not provide his account until the following day. Officers 3, 4 and 6, who were not identified by name in the report, “did not provide statements until nearly two years later.”
Despite taking nearly two years for PPD to complete their investigation, the independent review found that the department erred when they aimed to “speed up” the investigation by limiting its scope to only Dumaguindin and Mulrooney, rather than all officers present at the scene; this led to some individuals involved never being interviewed.
The review board recommended that in addition to immediately sequestering officers involved, the department should monitor involved officers until they provide an interview before being released the same day of the incident. In a similar yet separate recommendation, the board recommends PPD amend the policy to require “end of shift” interviews for all involved and witness officers. A third recommendation stated that PPD should ensure the department obtains accounts from all officers involved.
The report explicitly recalls a recommendation that PPD interview officers more promptly was already made in connection to an earlier incident where PPD waited 36 hours to interview officers in the McDade shooting. The recommendation was rejected by the department at that time.
Body camera footage
In the initial investigation conducted by PPD, Dumaguindin was found guilty of failing to comply with departmental policy when he did not activate his body-worn camera.
This allegation was contained to Dumaguindin toward body camera footage in the initial investigation. However, the independent review found that this issue persisted among other officers involved in the incident; several officers turned off their body-worn cameras and failed to reactivate them, contrary to departmental policy.
“While some of the violations were of minimal consequence to the final outcome … one was critical: Officer 4’s failure to reactivate his body-worn camera after turning it off during a private phone call. This was of sufficient concern to the administrative investigator to delay completion of the investigation for an administrative interview of Officer 4,” the report stated.
Those who did have their body cameras turned on were allowed to review video footage of the incident before providing their statements. The report details that a similar situation occurred in the McDade shooting.
In response, the report quoted their earlier assessment regarding pure recall given in that incident to further their point that allowing officers to review footage is not best practice and that it creates an impression that investigators are trying to influence officers’ accounts so they appear in line with existing evidence.
“Today, it has been ... eight years after we last issued this recommendation. Our perspective remains the same. Again, we recommend that the department reconsider its practice of allowing officers to view video footage before being interviewed.”
Department response
In response to the results of the investigation, Police Chief Gene Harris released a statement agreeing to address 24 out of the 27 recommendations. Harris identified that the department has determined the recommendations have either been implemented or will be moving forward.
The first recommendation PPD disagreed with was that the department train officers to “make clear that witnesses are not suspects” and that “officers should not run a witness’ identity or vehicle plates unless officers can articulate a rationale for doing so.” The memo released by Harris stated that this recommendation (No. 12) conflicts with an earlier recommendation (No. 11) that officers gather all available evidence.
The second recommendation PPD did not agree with was that the Department should create a policy that identifies the role of a police officer at critical incident crime scenes. The memo states that “circumstances and on-duty personnel will dictate who is at the crime scene during a critical incident” and that “the department will comply with the Police Officers Bill of Rights.”
One recommendation the department deferred judgment to the Community Police Oversight Commission. The recommendation urged the commission to convene community conversations to discuss the benefits and detriments of PPD’s use of pretext traffic stops, especially regarding minor violations. This recommendation is in reference to the fact that McClain and the driver of the occupied vehicle were pulled over by Dumguindin and Mulrooney because of missing front license plate.
The PPD and Harris agreed or agreed in concept with the 24 remaining recommendations.
“On behalf of the police department, I applaud the process and believe it will assist significantly in applying lessons learned moving forward as we provide enhanced policing services in the safest, most comprehensive and most professional manner possible. All, while meeting or exceeding the needs and expectations of our community,” Harris said.