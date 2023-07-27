Communities across the United States will come together the first Tuesday in August, all in the name of crime prevention.
Founded in 1985, National Night Out brings neighbors and local law enforcement together for celebratory events like block parties, festivals and parades. In Pasadena, lead organizer from the police department’s community relations section, Susana Porras, said the events help the public and police department form relationships.
“This is the 27th annual National Night Out for the city of Pasadena,” she said about the national event founded by Philadelphia resident Matt Peskin. “It was started in response to the high crime rate at the time. There’s a theory that says if you are more involved in your community and the citizens come out, they participate, then the crime rate goes down. … It’s about the people taking the streets back and using it for camaraderie and getting to know first responders and getting to know one another, your neighbors.”
Pasadena’s 2023 National Night Out runs 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Although community events and social gatherings are planned throughout the city, the kick-off event will be held at the Pasadena Police Department on Garfield Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m.
“We start one hour early,” Porras explained. “We have about 20 block parties happening throughout the city, so the police department kicks it off here in front of the station and then all the different divisions set out to other sections of the city to visit all of the different sites, all the different barbecues, all the different ice cream socials and people just getting together. At the churches, people have ordered food trucks. It’s a good way for the police officers to go out there and actively meet and become part of the community for an evening.”
This year, the air operations, traffic and detective sections and the street crimes unit, among others, will venture through Pasadena and meet community members.
Back at the station, Pasadena PD will welcome approximately 30 vendors who vary from department representatives for services like domestic violence prevention and Crime Stoppers to food providers like Starbucks, Lifeway Kefir and Chick-fil-A. Other groups will discuss mental and physical health improvement methods.
“I wanted as much of the community to come in as possible,” Porras said. “I’m not sure if we’re going to be able to accommodate all 30 vendors here in front of PD, so we’ve extended it over to Day One just around the corner.
“To have 30 vendors come in, often what happens is they don’t know about each other, so even just the vendors getting to know one another, to see what services each one provides, is a big advantage for the people who are providing services. And I want the community to come in and take advantage of everything that is going to be offered, all of the freebies, all of the samples, the free hot dogs, everything while supplies last.”
A piano player will perform in front of the police station throughout the kickoff. Porras said that music has long been an important part of Pasadena’s National Night Out celebration.
“I love it that people bring out their instruments and play and they sing,” she said. “I used to work for the former councilmember, the late honorable John J. Kennedy, and he used to go out there and sing at these block parties wherever he could find a microphone. It’s just nice to see people go out there and enjoy the music and have a good time.”
For the Pasadena PD kick off, parking at city hall or surrounding the police department will be free after 5 p.m. with vendors parking off site to free up space for guests. Porras also encouraged any nearby residents to walk to the station and emphasized the importance of taking advantage of local venues to forge new connections.
“I want people to build relationships,” she said.
“I want them to be familiar with the first responders, with the police department, with the fire department. We always find ourselves in a situation where we meet the first responders when it’s an emergency. It’s kind of nice to meet them when there isn’t one. We want to be able to be comfortable with our police officers and with our firefighters before we actually need them, so it’s a nice way to be one-on-one with them as opposed to when they’re really needed.”
For Porras, the city’s National Night Out has played a central role in her life as a Pasadena resident. She said it’s one of her favorite events of the year and that she’s witnessed its ability to improve communities.
“I purchased a home 23 years ago in an area of Pasadena that was riddled with crime,” Porras described. “At the time, I didn’t know what to do, and I remember the police department gave me a couple of suggestions. They said, ‘Hey, form a neighborhood watch and do a block party.’ And at the time I thought they were the most ridiculous suggestions. … ‘How is this going to help me get rid of the gang member next door?’ And that’s what it was for because these events where you get together with your neighbors and everybody gets to know one another, you quickly figure out that everybody wants the same thing. Everybody wants to live in a safe neighborhood.”
Porras said that her neighborhood held 14 consecutive block parties from 2009 until the pandemic. They’re holding another this year.
“I think people need to use their front yards,” she explained. “I think children need to be outside playing, and I think we’re in a time where we’re afraid to do that. … One of the things that we did as neighbors is we started putting our patio furniture outside in the front yards to encourage the neighbors to stay out in the front yards. … That’s what we want to encourage for National Night Out. We want everybody to come out so that they can discourage crime in their neighborhood.
“You hear a lot about the word gentrification, and the really nice thing about my neighborhood is that 80% of the people that were there when I first moved there are still there. These people are working class people who took back their neighborhood, and that’s what it’s all about.”
National Night Out
WHEN: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1
WHERE: Pasadena Police Department, 207 N. Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, and throughout the city
COST: Free
INFO: cityofpasadena.net