During a turbulent morning and afternoon, both in the sky and at the polls, voters flocked to voting centers throughout the region on Nov. 8 to determine the future for Pasadena and its surrounding communities. This year’s election addressed myriad issues, from housing to education and the inner workings of city hall.
Though polls closed across the state at 8 p.m. Nov. 8, many official results have yet to be released reportedly due in large part to the number of mail-in ballots, which require extra steps to verify the eligibility of each vote. All results counted below have been updated as of Nov. 13.
Pasadena Measure H
In a market that’s seen a reported surge in rent prices over the course of the last year, sparking the reopening of the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles’ Section 8 Waiting List Lottery for the first time in five years, Pasadena’s Measure H, the Pasadena Fair and Equitable Housing charter amendment, was formed to regulate annual rent increases by capping them at 75% of the local consumer price index and to implement new eviction protections. Both are currently regulated by state law AB 1482, which under current inflation levels allows Pasadena tenants to receive rent hikes of 10% annually.
The opposition campaign argued that Measure H would place a burden on landlords while reducing the quantity of available housing. According to Pasadena Foothills Realtors, the measure would create a housing board “stronger than city council” that would cost owners of multi-family units in Pasadena “an estimated $5.8 million.”
The campaign in support of the measure expressed that “it is impossible to have effective eviction protections without rent control” because a landlord who wishes to evict a tenant for any reason, fair or unfair, can simply raise the rent to a level that the tenant cannot pay and evict them for nonpayment.
With the majority of votes cast, 15,373 voters (51.19%) have voted in support of Pasadena’s Measure H while 14,655 (48.81%) have voted against it.
Pasadena Measure L
The Pasadena Public Library Services Continuation Measure was placed on the ballot by city council for voters to decide whether or not the city of Pasadena can issue $2.8 million dollars in bonds with bond revenue going to fund library facilities, continuing the voter-approved annual parcel tax of $41 for single-family residences and condominium units.
The money generated by the measure would go toward maintaining city libraries, creating youth reading and homework programs, retaining librarians and providing access to computers, books and other materials for the public.
In the election, Pasadena’s Measure L went ahead with 25,259 votes (82.83%) for “yes” against 5,235 (17.17%) for “no.”
Pasadena Measure PCC
Since opening in 1924, Pasadena City College has provided a breadth of educational opportunities for students throughout the San Gabriel Valley and beyond from degrees to transfer programs to certificates.
Pasadena’s Measure PCC was formed to improve student access to affordable, high-quality education by upgrading aging labs, instructional technology and other facilities.
The bond measure would authorize the college to issue $565 million dollars in bonds that, according to the “Yes on PCC” campaign, would be used to “replace leaky roofs, rusty plumbing and faulty electrical systems … keep computer systems and instructional technology up to date … remove asbestos, lead pipes and hazardous materials … improve access for students with disabilities … improve student safety and campus security by upgrading lighting, intruder protection and emergency communication systems, smoke detectors and fire alarms … provide modern science labs and career training facilities to prepare students for in demand careers.”
Requiring a 55% vote for approval, Measure PCC passed with 56,174 “yes” votes (68.39%) and 25,958 “no” votes (31.61%).
South Pasadena Measure LL
The South Pasadena Public Library has served the “City of Trees” for over a century with the mission of being a “welcoming gathering place in our community to build connections, support creativity, and encourage learning.” Along with providing free high-speed internet and computer workstations, the library holds a collection of around 120,000 titles in a variety of formats.
South Pasadena’s Measure LL, the Parcel Tax Renewal for Library Measure, would maintain funding for the South Pasadena Public Library’s operation and maintenance, including technology upgrades, resources for students and programs like family story time and summer reading. The measure would extend the library’s “Special Tax,” which was due to expire on June 30, 2024.
With the two-thirds of the votes cast, 5,579 voters (84.49%) have voted in support of Measure LL while 1,024 (15.51%) have voted against it.
South Pasadena city general municipal election
In South Pasadena’s general municipal election, the city saw a race between Zhen Tao and Alan M. Ehrlich for the role of city treasurer. Tao, a senior partner at Third Square Capital Management, leads the election with 3,691 votes (64.69%) while Ehrlich earned 2,015 votes (35.31%). Alongside her role at Third Square, Tao is a chartered financial analyst (CFA) charterholder and serves on both the Board of Trustees for the Children’s Center at Caltech (CCC) and the South Pasadena Ad Hoc City Leased Recreational Facilities Committee.
Tao is also a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, earning a concentration in Finance and Information Systems. She will now replace former City Treasurer Gary E. Pia, who was elected in November 2011 to fulfill an unexpired term before being re-elected to a full term in November 2013 and again in 2018.
In the election for members of the South Pasadena City Council, Michael A. Cacciotti and Janet Braun won for Districts 4 and 5, respectively, after running unopposed.
Pasadena Unified School District
Though the pandemic has brought immense hardship to the communities of the San Gabriel Valley, it has fostered a greater appreciation for the importance of public schools and the roles they play in the lives of students, parents and teachers. With many school districts throughout the country using the post-pandemic period as a time to analyze and restructure the education system, the role of Pasadena Unified School District leadership remains as important as ever.
During this year’s election, voters decided who would fill these leadership roles on the PUSD Board of Education in Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7.
In District 1, Altadena resident Kimberly Kenne leads for re-election to the board with 3,400 votes (56.06%), besting Billy Malone, who had 1,844 votes (30.40%), and Rita Miller, who had 821 (13.54%).
Along with her recent six-year term on the California Practitioners Advisory Group (CPAG), which advises the state Board of Education on Title 1 and state and federal accountability systems, Kenne has served as president of Parent Teacher Associations (PTA), chair of the District Advisory Council (DAC) and founding member of the Parent Education Network (PEN). She is also a member of the League of Women Voters and has chaired the Altadena Education Focus Group.
In District 3, Michelle Richardson Bailey, who has served on the Board of Education since 2017, leads with 2,437 votes (61.98%) against Pat Amsbry, who had 1,495 (38.02%).
Since joining the board, Bailey has chaired the Facilities and Safety board sub-committees and was appointed as board liaison to both the Community Oversight Committee and Community Advisory Committee. She is currently a board member of the Darden Law Leadership Academy and the California Association of Black School Educators (CABSE) and founded the Superintendent’s Advisory Council, now known as the Classified Advisory Council.
In District 5, educator and community advocate Patrice Marshall McKenzie leads a tight race with Xilian C. Stammer by 2,903 votes (54.43%) to 2,430 (45.57%).
Raised in Pasadena, McKenzine is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in African American Studies and a minor in critical pedagogy. She continues to serve the community through volunteer and civic organizations such as the Junior League of Pasadena, LA Trust for Children’s Health, LA County Democratic Central Committee, Mervyn Dymally African American Political & Economic Institute and the Los Angeles African American Women’s Public Policy Institute (LAAAWPPI).
In District 7, Yarma Velázquez leads with 4,753 votes (64.48%) against Juan Pablo Albán, who has 2,618 (35.52%).
Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Yarma is a third-generation teacher who received her Ph.D. from Florida State University in communication studies. She is also a published author, scout leader and room parent.
Despite setbacks due to intense weather conditions that resulted in numerous traffic blockages and voluntary evacuation warnings, voters flooded voting centers throughout LA to participate in the democratic process and make their voices heard. Official results will continue to arrive in the coming days that will provide clarity for voters and close the curtain on yet another election year for LA County.