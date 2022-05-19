The Pasadena Junior Chamber of Commerce, or Jaycees, is raising funds for its Ukrainian counterpart, JCI Ukraine, in its efforts to establish refugee centers to support those fleeing the ongoing war.
Jaycees Community Director Jillian Furiga pitched the idea shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in March. She wasn’t sure how the idea would be perceived, but the results, she said, have been incredible.
“It’s really amazing the work that we’ve been able to do,” Furiga said. “I was a little nervous to pitch the idea originally, because a lot of our projects are centered around Pasadena, so I wasn’t sure that everyone would be on board, but everyone was.
“Everyone has been so passionate from the beginning and has really done a great job of trying to get the word out and sharing it with friends and family and making donations ourselves. It’s incredible how we’ve been able to come together to support just fellow human beings during this horrible time that they’re going through.”
Both the Jaycees and JCI Ukraine are part of the Junior Chamber International. An international organization that gives young people an avenue to act and serve their communities.
“I think all of us that are involved with the Jaycees are involved because we love serving people; we love supporting others and doing all of that,” Furiga said. “So, I think it spoke to our deeper values, as people just on a human level. We want to help other people.”
Thus far, JCI Ukraine has provided temporary housing, meals from local restaurants, showers, washing machines, psychological support and integration support to help with transportation and job seeking to those who have been affected by the war.
They had been working hard to provide all these things but needed assistance. That is where Furiga, along with the 50 active members of the chapter, jumped in.
When she pitched the idea to the rest of the Board of Directors, she said there wasn’t any back and forth. They all quickly agreed this was a cause worth fighting for.
“It was pretty straightforward that this is what we should do, because on our end, we saw this as a humanitarian crisis,” Furiga said. “There wasn’t a ton of back and forth on our end, because we just wanted to help people out, which is a big part of what the Jaycees do.
“Part of our creed says that we do service to humanity, and so we saw this as a big part of that.”
Currently, JCI Ukraine has two refugee centers, and they are looking to add a third as the war continues, forcing more citizens away from their homes.
Furiga said she was impressed with JCI Ukraine’s response.
“Just the work that they’ve been able to do, we felt really passionate about supporting that because they’ve done such amazing things in such a quick amount of time,” she said. “The fact that we talked to them just a couple of weeks after everything had first started happening, and they had already built refugee centers and had already started housing people was so inspiring.
“It is amazing that they were able to band together that quickly to do what was best for their community, and the fact that we’re able to be a small part of that is really wonderful.”
Prior to the war and this initiative, there hadn’t been communication between the Pasadena Jaycees and JCI Ukraine. Furiga said reaching out to see if they needed any help was the first time the two organizations spoke.
“Part of my job as the community director is to see ways that we can help our community,” she said. “That usually involves the Pasadena community, but it can include our broader community as well.”
The Jaycees’ goal is to reach $5,000 for JCI Ukraine, but Furiga said they will not stop fundraising if and when they reach that goal.
While Furiga isn’t exactly sure how the donated money will be used, she does know that JCI Ukraine will put it to good use. She said that the money could go a long way.
“The work that they’re doing is so necessary, and we don’t just want to stop when we’ve kind of reached a dollar amount, and so we can check a box and say, ‘OK, we did our part,’” Furiga said. “We want to really be able to help them as long as they need that support.”
The efforts hopefully don’t end with the Pasadena chapter, Furiga said. The Jaycees will be presenting for JCI U.S.A. in the coming weeks to encourage other chapters to get on board.
“We’re going to be speaking to folks from around the country to try to get them involved and to try to raise as much money as we can to support them until this is all over, and hopefully it’s over soon,” Furiga said.
Donations are accepted either through Venmo to @Jaycee-Treasurer, or Facebook to facebook.com/pasadenajaycees.
