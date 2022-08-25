This information provides a greater awareness to the Pasadena community. The critical events detailed below are a snapshot of the calls received to the police communications center daily.
• Total calls for service for July: 8,642 (year to date: 62,558)
• 911 calls for July: 6,925 (year to date: 38,374)
• Total calls received by police dispatch center: 22,614 (year to date: 139,866)
• De-escalation techniques used during calls: 48 times (year to date: 973)
• Collected/seized firearms in July: 22 (year to date: 141)
Snapshot of calls
4:26 p.m. July 1: Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a business in the 1200 block of East Villa Street regarding a robbery. The suspects entered the business and robbed the two employees in the business at gunpoint and left the area in a black SUV.
7:54 p.m. July 4: Pasadena police officers responded to the area of Union Street and Arroyo Parkway regarding a theft. Prior to officers arriving, the victim was stopped at a red light when she noticed a subject crossing the street. The subject spit on the victim’s car and an argument ensued. The subject then walked to the front passenger side of the victim’s vehicle, opened the unlocked door, and grabbed the victim’s purse. The victim and the suspect tugged at the purse for a few seconds before the suspect let go and left the area. The victim picked up the items that fell out of the purse and she followed the suspect into a nearby business while calling 911. Officers arrived on scene and arrested the female.
7:43 a.m. July 5: Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to Fair Oaks Avenue and Washington Boulevard regarding reports of a male suspect firing a handgun into the air. The caller remained on the phone with dispatch and provided responding officers with the suspect’s location as the suspect walked through the neighborhood. While following the suspect, the victim saw the suspect fire a handgun into the air at two locations. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect in the 1600 block of Glen Avenue. When contacted by officers, the suspect dropped his backpack and ran from the officers. The officers searched for the suspect and the suspect was taken into custody in front of a residence in the 1600 block of Navarro Avenue.
1:26 p.m. July 5: Pasadena police officers responded to the area of 700 South Arroyo Parkway regarding a subject brandishing a firearm. The suspect’s description was given and, with assistance of the police helicopter, the suspect was detained a short distance away. A replica handgun was also recovered near the scene. The victims told officers the suspect entered the store and attempted to take miscellaneous hygiene items. When the victims confronted the suspect to stop him, the suspect produced the weapon. The victims feared for their safety and let the suspect leave. The suspect was arrested without further incident and the stolen items were recovered.
11:49 p.m. July 5: Pasadena police officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of North Arroyo Boulevard regarding a family disturbance. The caller told dispatch his father was being attacked by his niece who was threatening to stab him with a knife. When officers arrived, all residents were safely called outside and detained without incident. Officers learned the victim was walking around the inside of his house holding a shotgun. The victim stated he was recently burglarized and was carrying the weapon for protection. When the suspect saw the victim with a shotgun, she believed he intended to shoot her. The suspect got a knife, approached the victim, tried to grab the shotgun from the victim and then tried to stab the victim. During the struggle, the victim dropped the shotgun and sustained a laceration on his middle finger. Officers determined the female suspect was the aggressor and she was arrested for assault.
2:16 p.m. July 6: Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to the 1000 block of North Mentor Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male inside a residence with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics from the Pasadena Fire Department attempted life-saving medical aid. However, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Detectives responded to the crime scene and began their investigation. Shortly after 3 p.m., Pasadena PD officers arrested one suspect in connection with the homicide. The suspect was arrested in a commercial area of East Pasadena.
7:53 p.m. July 11: Pasadena police officers responded to the 2000 block of El Sereno Avenue in regard to a robbery investigation. A witness called the police stating the victim was hiding from two suspects that were trying to rob the victim of his tennis shoes. The witness gave descriptions of the suspects to police dispatch. When police arrived, they detained the described suspects and contacted the victim. The victim told police while he was at La Pintoresca Park, one of the suspects threatened him with a knife and attempted to take his shoes. The victim fearing for his safety ran and hid from the two suspects that chased him. The victim identified the suspects. Officers located the knife on one suspect and a loaded firearm on the other suspect. Both suspects were arrested.
3:01 p.m. July 12: Officers from the police department Neighborhood Action Team (NAT), conducted an enforcement stop on a male subject who had an active arrest warrant. When the officers contacted the suspect, he admitted to having narcotics and a firearm in a fanny pack he was wearing across his chest. Officers detained the suspect and located a 9 mm firearm and approximately 232 grams of methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested for narcotic and firearm charges.
11:37 p.m. July 13: Pasadena police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Daisy Avenue, south of Colorado Boulevard. When officers contacted the occupants of the vehicle, they saw ammunition on the backseat of the vehicle. The driver and front passenger both admitted there was a firearm in the vehicle. Both occupants were detained, and narcotics and the firearm were located in the backseat. The driver and passenger were arrested for weapon violations and possession of narcotics for sales.
3:59 a.m. July 16: Officers from the Pasadena PD responded to the area of 200 E. Mountain Street regarding a fight. When officers arrived, they spoke with a victim who was not wearing pants and appeared as if he had been assaulted. The victim had abrasions to his arms and was complaining of pain in his body. Paramedics were requested and the victim was transported to the hospital. At the hospital, the victim told officers the suspect had used a baseball bat to attack him and that the suspect stole his pants, which held his wallet. The suspect had left the scene prior to the officers arriving and detectives are continuing the investigation.
5:17 p.m. July 17: Pasadena police officers responded to the area of Navarro Avenue and Tremont Street regarding a shooting investigation. Before officers arrived, a male fired a round toward a house in the area and left the area in a dark-colored SUV. When officers arrived, they located evidence of the shooting but did not find the shooter. There were no injuries reported in this incident and detectives have assumed the investigation.
4:20 p.m. July 24: Officers from the Pasadena PD responded to the area of Colorado Boulevard and Oak Avenue regarding a disturbance. During the investigation, the witness told the responding officers she wanted to surrender a handgun that she believed her 18-year-old son illegally possessed. The officers recovered a 9 mm ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine from the witness. The suspect was later arrested after contacting the police department to have the gun released back to him.
5:30 p.m. July 25: Officers from the Pasadena PD and firefighters from the Pasadena Fire Department responded to the Colorado Bridge regarding a man who had climbed the bridge to take daredevil-type photos, became stuck under the bridge, and was unable to safely get down on his own. The fire department used specialized equipment and after about an hour was able to reach and rescue the subject.
1:19 p.m. July 27: Pasadena police officers responded to the area of Lincoln Avenue and Washington Boulevard after reports from citizens that the suspect was making obscene gestures toward females, walking in the lanes of vehicle traffic and throwing trash throughout the street. Officers attempted to detain the suspect who fled to a rear yard after a brief foot pursuit with the police helicopter overhead. When officers found the suspect, he became combative and punched one officer with his fists causing minor injuries. A second officer received minor abrasions to his face while taking the suspect into custody.
8:52 p.m. July 29: Officers from the Pasadena PD responded to the Langham Hotel regarding a stolen vehicle that was taken during a carjacking. During the investigation, it was determined that the victim, who is a valet attendant at the hotel, was in the parking garage attempting to retrieve an item from a vehicle belonging to a hotel guest. The victim was approached from behind by the suspect who pushed him to the ground, took the keys and drove off with the vehicle. Using GPS, the owner of the vehicle was able to track his vehicle to Ontario. Pasadena police helicopter coordinated with Ontario Air unit who located the vehicle and directed ground units to it. The suspect was detained and later arrested for carjacking. The vehicle was recovered and released to the owner.
11:25 p.m. July 29: Pasadena police officers responded to the area of El Molino Avenue and Mountain Street regarding a carjacking. During the investigation, it was determined that suspect approached the victim, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his vehicle. Fearing for his safety, the victim surrendered his keys to the suspect who drove off with the vehicle east on Mountain Street. Officers searched the area with the assistance of a police helicopter but were unable to locate it.
2:23 a.m. July 30: Officers from the Pasadena PD were in pursuit of a vehicle involved in an armed carjacking. At the end of the pursuit, (600 block of North Lake Avenue), an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the suspect is deceased. There were no Pasadena police officers injured during this incident. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit responded to the crime scene to begin an immediate follow-up investigation.
