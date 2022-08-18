When the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts began in 1948, it was an affiliate committee to Los Angeles Philharmonic whose earnings primarily went to supporting the orchestra. Today, the all-volunteer, nonprofit organization has awarded $500,000 in gifts and grants to 55 nonprofit organizations and schools throughout the San Gabriel Valley and greater Los Angeles area in support music education and music enrichment in schools, youth orchestras and choruses, and music therapy programs.
The money will also be put towards underwriting concerts by the LA Phil and other local cultural institutions. This year’s awards bring the organization’s total investment in music and the arts to over $24 million.
“When we talk about music and all the music programs we support, much of it is just being able to allow an organization to play music and for people to enjoy the music, but so much of our Gifts & Grants program also goes to organizations that use music as a tool to do something else like music therapy for the children at Villa Esperanza,” PSHA President Vikki Sung said. “It’s so hard to reach some of these kids, and having music as a way to get them to respond to you and just adding that into their lives … it builds them more.”
At a recent PSHA reception, 70 individuals, including representatives from the 55 recipient organizations, gathered at the 2022 Pasadena Showcase House of Design where they were each presented with a certificate and a check for their projects. The recipients spoke about how the funding would benefit their organizations.
Carly Bidner, chief development officer for the Frostig School, a special education school for children with learning differences, explained that the grant money would support the school’s annual musical production.
“We are so thankful for the grant which really helped support this year’s production of Beauty and the Beast,” Bidner said. “The children look forward to this all year and are so excited to take part in it. It really allows them to cultivate connections and find their voices in a meaningful way.”
Sung explained that the pandemic has drastically increased the need for such support and exposure to the arts, especially for the youth of Pasadena.
“Kids were stuck on zoom,” Sung said. “How do you really engage with people? I think that was really hard. So if we are able to support programs that get them back in person and get them doing something, being creative, that’s huge. … They don’t want to just sit passively in front of a screen anymore.”
The funds for the Gifts & Grants program were raised with the support of the PSHA’s following of over 200 members, who have helped the organization provide nonprofits with music education, scholarships, concerts, and music therapy opportunities while continuing to support the LA Phil.
“We have supported music programs that help underprivileged youth because that’s a way for them to explore and to express themselves and to have something productive to do,” Sung said. “That is why we’re here, to spread the love of music and using music as a tool to better society.”
Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts
INFO: pasadenashowcase.org
