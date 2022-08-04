Pasadena Police Department robbery/homicide unit detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at 2:25 am. on July 30 in the 600 block of North Lake Avenue.
Pasadena police were in pursuit of a vehicle involved in an armed carjacking when police shot and killed the suspect. Police were not injured. No other details are available.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena police at 626-744-4241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), using a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org
