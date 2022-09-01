The Pasadena Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the May 2 death of 28-year-old Eric Lynn Thomas of Pasadena.
Thomas was found shot at 8:42 p.m. May 2 in an apartment complex’s common area in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue after the department received 911 calls and a “shots fired” alert from the recently activated “ShotSpotter” gunfire detection system.
Thomas was unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene.
During the follow-up investigation, detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s robbery/homicide unit recovered surveillance video from the area of the homicide.
Following examination of video footage, it was determined the homicide suspect(s) fled the scene after the shooting in a white 2016-20 Hyundai Tucson.
The primary suspect was described to be a Black man, with a light complexion, about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. At the time of the murder, the suspect was wearing light-colored sweatpants and a dark hoodie. The Pasadena Police Department recently released a composite sketch of the suspect.
The Pasadena Police Department’s robbery/homicide unit encourages anyone with information regarding this murder to call 626-744-4241. Tips can be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile app on Google Play and the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.