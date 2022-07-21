Glendale Water & Power submitted its monthly water use report to the State Water Resources Control Board on July 8 and the data shows Glendale’s residents and businesses are responding to drought conservation messaging and successfully conserving water.
Glendale’s city council proactively moved into phase two of mandatory conservation in August 2020, and on Feb. 1 to phase three, which limits outdoor watering to Tuesdays and Saturdays for no more than 10 minutes per station.
Water use in Glendale was down almost 12% in June, compared to June of 2021, and water use was 26% lower than in June of 2013. Since moving to mandatory conservation in August 2020, Glendale’s residents and businesses have saved nearly 500 million gallons of water.
Since the last water supply shortage in 2015, the Glendale community has saved nearly 11 billion gallons of water primarily through limiting outdoor watering to two days a week, changing landscaping appropriate for our local climate and being more aware of their water usage.
“The summer months are when Glendale will be able to save the most water, and the June numbers show that we are well on our way to helping the entire region save water during the current water supply shortage” said Michael De Ghetto, the chief assistant general manager of water for Glendale Water & Power.
“If residents and businesses continue to do their part, then we will continue to meet our water conservation goals.”
Most customers’ water usage is used for outside landscaping. The easiest way to conserve is to curtail outdoor watering as much as possible. Customers can visit saveourh2o.org or glendalewaterandpower.com
Customers who do not comply with phase three of the water conservation ordinance will receive a violation warning notice. Repeat violations can result in a fine of up to $1,000.
Customers can anonymously report water waste by calling GWP’s water waster hotline at 818-550-4426 or submitting an online form at glendaleca.gov/reportwaterwaste
Outdoor water conservation tips
• Use a nozzle on your hose while washing your car
• Do not hose down driveways or walkways; use a broom instead
• Repair leaks, replace damaged sprinkler heads and adjust sprinklers to avoid over-spray
• Set your lawn mower blade height at 2 or 3 inches. Longer grass blades will reduce evaporation and shade the roots
• Use mulch under trees and plants to help retain moisture
• Water before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation
Indoor water conservation tips
• Wash only full loads in the dishwasher and washing machine
• Turn off the water when brushing your teeth or shaving
• Catch the shower water in a bucket as you wait for it to warm up; use this water for indoor or outdoor plants
• Use a bowl when washing fruits and vegetables under running water; use the water for plants
• Take 5-minute showers
• Repair all faucet leaks
• Use faucet aerators and low-flow shower heads. Purchase them from our GWP Marketplace at gwpmarketplace.com
