There have been many iconic moments at Rose Bowl Stadium: Peyton Manning’s debut; the 2006 Rose Bowl game against USC and Texas; the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final; and Depeche Mode’s landmark concert.
The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation will celebrate the venue’s 100-year history as part of The Rose Bowl Party of the Century on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Foundation development manager Kelli Gill has been one of the key planners and the process has been profound.
“I’m really honored and proud to not just be a part of it but to have had a heavy role in it. It’s truly been rewarding,” Gill said.
Her first memories of the stadium involve attending UCLA and USC games with her friends after moving to Southern California.
The Aug. 13 event will have a special program dedicated to the stadium along with a flyover, a red carpet, fireworks, a reception, dancing, a photo booth, a plated dinner, a silent auction, a national anthem performance from “American Idol” finalist Vonzell Solomon and music from Matt Mauser and the Pete Jacobs Band.
The 1,200 guests in attendance are encouraged to dress in roaring ’20s-themed attire. Gill said attendees will have a chance to experience the stadium in a way many of them never have.
“That’s one of the things that is special about the event. We are hosting it on the field. This will be a lot of people’s first time ever stepping foot on the turf,” Gill said. “A lot of people take their shoes off and put their bare feet on the grass.”
VIP guests will be invited to a pre-party at a Prohibition-style speakeasy in one of the locker rooms. They will use a password to enter the area and will enjoy live music from a three-piece band.
Emmy Award-winning ESPN broadcaster Holly Rowe will serve as master of ceremonies during the celebration. With ESPN for more than 20 years, Rowe has reported for ABC’s “Saturday Night Football,” “Big Monday” men’s college basketball, the Women’s Final Four, NCAA indoor and beach volleyball national championships, the WNBA and the Women’s College World Series. In 2022, she did sideline coverage at the Rose Bowl game between her alma mater, Utah, and Ohio State.
A number of notable celebrities with connections to Rose Bowl Stadium will be in attendance, including former basketball player and sportscaster Ann Meyers Drysdale, former football quarterback Vince Young, former basketball player and sportscaster Bill Walton, former gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, former football quarterback Jim Plunkett and former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.
Rose Bowl Stadium has touched former and current athletes’ lives in different ways.
“They tend to have a story or a moment that they will never forget at the stadium, and that’s what makes it so special,” Gill said.
There will be 15 organizations, families and individual supporters honored during the event.
“Rather than having everybody come up on stage, we have a really beautiful video compilation that we have put together to honor all of them and what they have helped bring to the Rose Bowl,” Gill said.
The city-owned stadium is a National Historic and a California Civil Engineering landmark.
When it opened in 1922, the stadium was an unenclosed, horseshoe shape and used just for football. Over the years, it was expanded for multiple purposes.
Now, it is not just the home of the Rose Bowl but also regularly hosts concerts, soccer matches and UCLA football games. The Super Bowl and Summer Olympics have been housed there.
Recently, new events such as Palomino, a country music festival, have been held at the stadium. It took place at the stadium and the grounds of a nearby golf course.
In the stadium’s lounges, suites and museum, private groups and organizations have held events such as meetings, birthday parties and fantasy football drafts.
Gill said the stadium is often associated with the Rose Bowl, but attendees have made a myriad of memories there.
Gill said it often starts conversations when she mentions she works there.
“A lot of times, they want to tell you a story or an experience or say, ‘I’ve never been there, and it’s on my bucket list.’ I think this party really lends itself to that story,” Gill said.
“Often, people will tell you about the first time they came, or when they came and their team won the Rose Bowl. Or they will tell you about the flyover, the parade and the whole day experience of the Rose Bowl game. A lot of people talk about bringing their kids to see their first concert, whether it was Taylor Swift or Kenny Chesney.”
One of Gill’s most memorable moments was when her family came out to for the Rose Bowl parade and game this past year. She had a chance to experience the moments leading up to the game with them.
“All of the stories that people have told me up until that point I appreciated, but I didn’t understand it until I got to experience it myself with my whole family. They can’t wait to do it again. They talk about it often,” Gill said.
Some have long histories with the stadium. One donor has attended 76 Rose Bowl games at the stadium.
He is part of the Rose Bowl Alumni Network, which is made up of people who have attended 35 or more Rose Bowl games, have been a UCLA Bruins season ticketholder since 1982, have attended 20 or more concerts at the stadium or have had a combination of the three.
Over the years, the stadium has been refurbished a number of times, the most recent of which was 10 years ago. The event is a fundraiser for the foundation. Proceeds from ticket sales, sponsorships, donations and the silent auction will help the foundation be able to continue making improvements at the stadium.
“There is still a lot to do, which is the reason that the legacy foundation exists and why we are putting on the Party of the Century, so we can raise money to do such projects. And so we can continue to host world-class events,” Gill said.
Rose Bowl Party of the Century
WHEN: 5 p.m. VIP entry, 6 p.m. GA Saturday, Aug. 13
WHERE: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena
COST: $750 Friends general admission; $7,500 for 10-person Friends table
INFO: partyofthecentury.org.
