The city of South Pasadena recently hosted its first annual Social Services and Social Justice Forum, serving as a networking event for different social service organizations and departments while laying the groundwork for the city to create further social justice programming for the community.
“We wanted to focus (our efforts on) a resource fair, but our goal is to have many more opportunities like this,” said Tamara Binns, assistant to the city manager. “We want to make sure we have a strong reach with our city commissioners, our Library Board of Trustees, and with all aspects of our community.
“This is just a first-time program, but this is something … that’s going to be a normal part of the city of South Pasadena and the community.”
Present at the event were 16 community organizations: LA County Dept. of Military and Veteran Affairs, Veteran Peer Access Network (VPAN), Department of Mental Health, Los Angeles Centers for Alcohol and Drug Abuse (L.A. CADA) – Mobile Crisis Team, Los Angeles County Department of Aging and Disabilities, Community Development – Housing Element, Housing Rights Center, South Pasadena Tenants Union, Peace of Violence, Anti-Racism Committee South Pasadena, CareFirst South Pasadena, Prestige Home Care Angels Inc., Foothill Workforce Development Board, Institute of the Redesign of Learning, Thematic Learning Organization and My Next Chapter, and Pasadena City College
All the organizations present were selected based on feedback the city gathered from the community, who emphasized the need for more veterans and housing services specifically. Following the event, Binns said the city intends to reach out via survey to see what additional partners the community would like to see the city pair with.
As part of the forum, each organization gave a short presentation about its mission and how they bring aid to the community of South Pasadena. After the presentations, all the organizations had the opportunity to network with each other and provide information at booths they set up for the event.
“It’s amazing. Knowing what services are available in the community I think can really benefit not only partnerships (between) the organizations so they can prosper, but the citizens in the community as well,” said a representative from Peace Over Violence, an organization that advocates for survivors of sexual and domestic violence.
Inspiration for the Social Services and Social Justice Forum came from South Pasadena’s Sundown Town Resolution 7750 passed on Feb. 2. The resolution condemns South Pasadena’s history as a “sundown town,” a term that describes all-white municipalities that kept themselves racially segregated through discriminatory laws, violence and institutional racism.
“As part of the Sundown Town Resolution, our city staff and our residents felt that it was imperative to have a provision not just to recognize the past, but moving forward, what we were going to do as a society,” Binns said. “It specifically said that we would host an annual Social Services and Social Justice Forum.”
Binns emphasized that the Social Justice Forum is just the beginning of what the city of South Pasadena has planned to address social justice. Following the forum, the city will release a resource guide outlining the services provided by the 16 organizations in attendance that evening. More social services fairs are also planned outside of the annual forum.