Caroline Peacore was named to the dean’s list at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, for the spring 2022 semester. She is an English major and the daughter of Matthew and Linda Peacore of Pasadena. The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade-point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
Dimitri M. Trifunac of Arcadia and Willa P. Gore of Glendale were named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Trifunac is a senior in the College of Science and Engineering, while Gore is a freshman in the College of Design. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average.
