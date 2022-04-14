Sycamores will host a tree-planting ceremony in honor of its 120th anniversary and its shared history and partnership with Pasadena Tournament of Roses on Friday, April 29, which doubles as Arbor Day.
Sycamores invites the public to attend the 2 p.m. ceremony at Tournament House, 391 S. Orange Grove, Pasadena.
The two Pasadena organizations have shared historic ties in the community, dating back to the creation of Sycamores as Pasadena’s first orphanage in 1902.
The Pasadena Children’s Training Society, later named Sycamores, was established by Fannie Rowland, the wife of Dr. Francis F. Rowland, a founder of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses and the first grand marshal of the Rose Parade in 1890.
More recently, Sycamores partnered with the Tournament of Roses by providing wellness support to members of the 2022 Royal Court.
Today, Sycamores, a Pasadena-based behavioral health and child welfare agency, provides programs and services for underserved children, young adults and families through a network of locations throughout Southern California.
“Planting a sycamore tree at the Tournament House honors our rich history and deep roots in the community,” said Debra Manners, Sycamores president and chief executive officer.
“While much has changed during our 120 years, Sycamores’ unconditional, whatever-it-takes approach to care has never wavered and continues to help individuals create a better life.”
To attend this free event, RSVP by Wednesday, April 20, to Melissa Pittson at mpittson@sycamores.org or 626-395-7100, ext. 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.