Many of Pasadena’s most vulnerable and unsheltered people may find out what Thanksgiving is like without a turkey.
Due to the nationwide shortage and rising price of turkeys, Union Station Homeless Services has a desperate need for frozen turkeys. As part of the annual Dinner in the Park tradition, meals are offered to adults and families experiencing homelessness and poverty; senior citizens; and those who are alone at the holidays or unable to afford a holiday meal.
“I have never seen the need so dire,” said David Sensente Sr., manager of in-kind donations and a 20-year employee of Union Station Homeless Services.
“Many longtime donors are not committing to supplying turkeys this year. We need the community to be generous and help us offer a holiday meal to those who need it the most.”
The needed 450 turkeys will be part of over 4,000 meals during the week of Thanksgiving either as part of handing out “All the Fixings” meal supply boxes, prepared Thanksgiving meals for reheating, and private sit-down dinners on Thanksgiving Day at Union Station Homeless Services facilities.
Frozen turkeys can be dropped off at the Union Station Homeless Services Adult Center (412 S. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena) any day from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The complete list of needs for Dinner in the Park is at unionstationhs.org/dinner-in-the-park.