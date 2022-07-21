To try to end homelessness in Pasadena, Bank of America has awarded a $35,000 grant to Union Station Homeless Services.
“We are so appreciative,” said Anne Miskey, Union Station Homeless Services chief executive officer.
“Bank of America has been a longtime supporter of Union Station, and they’re really committed to supporting agencies like us.”
The bank’s leadership and dedication to the nonprofit have shown it deeply understands the issue, she said.
“I’m very proud to be affiliated with Bank of America,” Miskey said. “They help in so many other ways. They invite us to engage with other people and partners that can open doors for us.”
Union Station Homeless Services focuses on ending homelessness and provides outreach on the street for families and individuals.
“We believe in the inherent dignity of every human being and that everyone deserves a safe place they can call home,” Miskey said.
Their focus is finding permanent housing and to further provide clients with needed services so they can become contributing members of society.
Union Station offers education, job training, mental health and addiction support, health services and child services.
“We look at them and say, ‘What do you need to be successful and thrive?’ And then we make sure we can get them those services.”
The bank has bolstered Union Station’s success. Its grant allows Union Station to fill the gaps in its services.
“I think what is so wonderful is the funding is flexible,” Miskey said.
“They give it to us and say, ‘Use this in the best way possible.’ Rather than saying they want it to go somewhere specific. That’s what makes this partnership so incredible is they trust us to use the money in ways that are going to be most effective. We are committed to using that money to help our clients become stable and contributing members of society.”
The grant couldn’t have come at a better time for Union Station, according to Miskey.
“The need, sadly, is growing,” she said. “We will continue to work in our communities and with organizations like Bank of America, and other supporters and donors to really bring people home.”
Looking forward, Miskey and Union Station are excited for the funds as they cannot solve the homeless problem on their own.
“We always say it’s not just about having a house. It’s about thriving in your community,” Miskey said.
“We can only do the work that we do with the help and support of organizations and individuals in the community who really believe in the value of every human life. Community is what will end homelessness. Organizations like Bank of America are part of that broader community that will get people housed and thriving.”
