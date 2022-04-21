The University Club of Pasadena is celebrating the centennial of its founding with a members-only celebration on Saturday, April 23.
University Club Membership & Communications Director Katelyn Barchowsky said that planning for the 100th anniversary celebration had been in the works for several years.
“And when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we were wondering if it would even be possible to have it, but we kept moving forward in the hopes that we would be able to,” Barchowsky said. “And fortunately, the pandemic has improved to the point where we’re able to hold this event safely, and we’re so excited to be able to celebrate together as group in person, especially after the last few years.
Barchowsky said when University Club was founded, similar organizations were already in existence across the world.
“Our founder, Howard W. Carter, thought there ought to be enough university-educated men in Pasadena to start their own club,” Barchowsky said.
At the time of its founding, the University Club of Pasadena was for men only, but women are now eligible for membership.
In the early days of the club, they met at Hotel Green until they outgrew the space they were renting. In 1926, the club moved into the building that has been its home ever since.
Barchowsky said members join the club because they are community minded, wish to network, and enjoy the social aspect of the club.
“It’s really a place where you can meet others you wouldn’t have crossed paths with otherwise,” Barchowsky said. “I think that’s one of our strengths and something our members take pride in: the camaraderie of the club.”
Members are at the club often, dining with each other and bringing guests and family. Breakfast and lunch are offered Monday through Friday and dinner and drinks is available Thursday and Saturday. Once a month there is a Sunday brunch that is open to members of the public.
There are other special events such art and business nights. Barchowsky cited a recent example of the former where members had dinner at the club and then attended a performance of “Ann” at Pasadena Playhouse. The club hosts speaker series and mixers that are open to members of the public.
Members of the club are usually professionals residing in the San Gabriel Valley.
“We really look for members who want to be part of the community and are working to make the community a better place,” Barchowsky said.
Through its history, the club has had its share of notable members and visitors, including scientists Albert Einstein, Edwin Hubble and George Ellery Hale, architect Myron Hunt, and artists Alson Skinner Clark and Ernest Batchelder.
Saturday’s celebration will take place in the evening and include a cocktail hour, dinner and program afterward that will honor the club’s past and its future. In addition, there will be a three-part video series produced with assistance of Pasadena Media. Barchowsky said that following the celebration, the videos would be made public and posted online.
“The big part of celebrating the future is supporting future students and scholars in our community,” Barchowsky said, “The club was founded on the principles of education and the importance of higher education. So, in 2019 we launched the University Club of Pasadena Education Foundation.”
The Education Foundation provides scholarships to local students interested in furthering their education and is administered with the assistance of the Pasadena Community Foundation.
“Our centennial is not only meant to acknowledge the significant role the University Club has played in the history of Pasadena but as a celebration of the club’s continued investment in the educational, business and cultural aspects of our community,” said Brian Beck, the immediate past president of the University Club. “The club’s membership represents a diverse and important group of current and emerging leaders from the Pasadena area, with the club providing a common connecting point and wonderful venue for the sharing of ideas, conducting business and fellowship. With 50 new members joining our club over the past year and our Education Foundation continuing to grow, the university club has a very bright future ahead.”
University Club Pasadena
universityclubpasadena.com/centennial
