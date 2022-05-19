Attorney William Hayes said he is honored to be named South Pasadena’s 2022 local businessperson of the year.
He won the title after a monthlong contest by Alignable, the largest online network for small businesses in the United States and Canada with more than 7 million members across over 35,000 local communities.
“This has been a rewarding contest to watch unfold,” said Venkat Krishnamurth, Alignable’s president and co-founder. “Local business owners are the heart and soul of their communities, and they ought to get way more recognition for all they do.”
In private practice, he founded Hayes Law Firm, which serves Los Angeles, Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank and surrounding communities. His office practices estate planning, which he said is divided into four different categories — estate planning services, trust administration services, elder law and “Medi-Cal” planning services (which helps with Medicaid) as well as probate services.
Hayes has more than 30 years of experience as an estate planning and probate attorney. Hayes said he wasn’t informed about the competition until he was told he won. He said he later found out that he was nominated by many people, which made it even more special.
“I’m flattered,” he said about winning the title. “You know, I hadn’t given it much thought before this point, but to have someone think that highly of you, it’s a good feeling.”
The Hayes Law Firm sees about 200 clients in an average year, and helps everyone from families of the recently deceased, disabled children or the elderly.
The firm has webinars for clients and the general public on how to navigate Medicaid, how to be a trustee or how to set up an estate.
“We’ve pretty much served the spectrum of people and of course those in the middle,” he said. “We are always going to be able to have a plan for them that will protect their families, protect their assets, and make sure that the dreams they had about where their lives were going to be are supported.”
Hayes started working as an attorney in 1975. He said he started out working with music and film companies and wound up with an entertainment law firm. His first taste of estate planning was for Susan Hayward, who won multiple Academy Awards for Best Actress in the 1950s.
“That was my initial introduction to doing anything having to do with estate planning, and I found that I liked it,” he said. “I found that I liked working with families, as opposed to entertainers, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
After nearly 50 years in the business, Hayes said he genuinely enjoys his work. He said it’s not always somber and sad; a big part of it is helping people’s dreams or hopes become a reality later and securing a stable future for families.
“I’ve dealt with thousands of people and, periodically, you may get someone who’s not all that pleasant to deal with, but 99% of the time, I find that I like the people that I work with,” Hayes said about his career. “I like the work. It’s not a burden to me. It’s a pleasure to do it.”
