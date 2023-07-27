The third wave of hotel strikes hit hotels in Pasadena as cooks, room attendants, dishwashers, servers, bellmen and front desk agents at the Hyatt Place Pasadena and Hilton Pasadena walked out.
The workers are part of Unite Here Local 11, which first authorized the strikes in June with the hope that a series of walkouts would inspire better wages, health care benefits and adjusted workloads.
The first wave of strikes took place over Fourth of July weekend, impacting mainly hotels in Downtown Los Angeles and the Westside. The second wave of walkouts were July 10 through 11, reaching locations near LAX. This third wave impacts Pasadena and West Hollywood.
Unite Here Local 11 hopes the strike will inspire better wages, health care benefits and adjusted workloads following upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the union, hotels received $15 billion in bailouts, letting hotels increase profits as working conditions soured. The union also states their concern that this new contract period will fall during two mega-events hosted in LA, the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Olympics in 2028.
“Our members were devastated first by the pandemic, and now by the greed of their bosses,” said Kurt Petersen, co-president of Unite Here Local 11. “The industry got bailouts while we got cuts. Now, the hotel negotiators decided to take a four-day holiday instead of negotiating. Shameful.”
Responses from hotels have been limited. In published reports from the 4th of July strike, hotel representatives blame the strike on the unmovable mindset of Unite Here Local 11, stating they have been uncooperative in negotiations.
Workers have expressed that the strike is less about future-looking and more about the urgency of economic distress.
“I am on strike because, as a mom, I will do anything to keep a roof over my kids’ heads,” said Lilia Sotelo, a housekeeper at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel. “Rent is soaring, but wages are not. The industry is booming. They need to share with us who make them prosperous.”
Yesenia Romero, a housekeeper at Hyatt Regency LAX for the last eight years, said, “I am on strike because we are being overworked and underpaid. As a single mom, I pay nearly $1,800 a month in rent and work two jobs just to try to keep up. Hyatt says we are the heart of the hotel, yet they’re the heartless ones who refuse to agree to the wages and pension we need to live a dignified life.”
Livability is also at the forefront of the union’s mind. A survey of Unite Here Local 11 workers showed that 53% of their members moved in the last five years to combat the soaring cost of housing. Union negotiators are requesting an immediate $5 per hour raise with an additional $3 per year for the contract duration. Currently, union workers make approximately $20 to $25 per hour.
“No worker should have to sleep in their car between shifts because they cannot afford to live in Los Angeles,” Petersen said. “Workers are striking because they believe that all workers in this city — whether you teach, write, act or clean hotel rooms — deserve a wage that allows them to live with dignity in Los Angeles. The hotel industry is flush with cash. Room rates are soaring. The industry’s greed makes workers unable to live in the city where they work.”
Negotiations have been fraught, with little progress being made between the union and hotels. Before the initial wave of walkouts on the Fourth of July weekend, workers at the Westin Bonaventure, one of Downtown LA’s largest hotels, reached an agreement that conceded to the wage increases proposed by Unite Here Local 11. Although the two reached an agreement on June 28 before the strike began, the union followed through with the walkout, given that deal was not found with the remaining 44 unionized hotels throughout Southern California.
Since then, however, Petersen said hotels have been reluctant to concede any increases.
“Just when you thought it was not possible, the hotels hit a new low in greed and cruelty,” Petersen said. “They walked in with a proposal that would make Ebenezer Scrooge envious. Not a penny more for anything. Not for wages, pension or healthcare. Workers cannot afford to pay rent; meanwhile, room rates at the Waldorf Astoria clock in at $1,400 tonight. ... Their greed has forced us to consider calling a boycott of Los Angeles.”
This wave of strikes has caused groups such as the Democratic Governors Association, Japanese American Citizens League, W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Vanderpump Rules either to cancel or reschedule conferences and events. Unite Here Local 11 also sent a letter to the American Political Science Association, requesting they cancel their annual meeting, bringing more than 6,000 attendees to the Southern California area.