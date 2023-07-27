Avelo Airlines has unveiled nonstop service from Southern California to the Willamette Valley, home to nearly 100 cities, including Portland, Eugene, Corvallis and Beaverton.
Nonstop service will begin Oct. 6 and operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. This route will transition to Thursdays and Sundays beginning Nov. 2. Introductory one-way fares between Burbank and Salem Municipal Airport start at $39. Customers can make reservations at aveloair.com.
Avelo also extended its booking schedule through Jan. 8. This includes extended service to Brownsville / South Padre Island, Texas (BRO); Medford / Rogue Valley (MFR); two Montana Cities: Bozeman (BZN) and Kalispell (FCA); and the rest of Avelo’s 13 nonstop destinations from Burbank.
“We’re excited to announce this exclusive nonstop service to the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, a convenient and easy alternative to Portland International Airport,” said Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines chairman and chief executive officer.
“With the addition of Avelo’s fourth Oregon destination, there isn’t a more convenient, affordable or reliable way to get from Southern California to The Beaver State.”
With the addition of this new route, Avelo will expand its service from Burbank to 13 nonstop destinations. Salem joins Boise, Idaho (BOI); Brownsville / South Padre Island, Texas (BRO), Colorado Springs, Colorado (COS), Pasco Tri-Cities, Washinton (PSC); two Montana cities: Bozeman (BZN) and Kalispell (FCA); three Oregon cities: Bend / Redmond (RDM), Eugene (EUG) and Medford/Rogue Valley (MFR); and three other California cities: Sonoma/Santa Rosa (STS), Eureka/Arcata (ACV) and Redding (RDD).