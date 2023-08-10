With the school year on the horizon, Sylvan Learning Executive Director Todd Crabtree has shared his advice for parents of elementary, middle and high school students. Crabtree has worked in learning centers for the past three decades and says that his mission has been to help children and young adults achieve their full academic potential.
At the start of the school year, Crabtree encourages parents to keep their students organized with not only their supplies but with their schedules.
“It’s really important, especially when you’re dealing with kids in the younger grades, to meet with the teacher,” Crabtree says. “For the older kids, it’s about getting the syllabus. … You need to understand what the school or the teacher is trying to accomplish that year.”
Crabtree says that parents should review the syllabuses with their child and find out each teacher’s expectations in terms of grading and the weight of homework and tests.
“Most of us know, as adults, that when we were going through school, one teacher graded more on the test and didn’t care about the homework, then another teacher might say, ‘50% of your grade is just doing the homework,’” Crabtree explains. “It’s really important to understand those nuances … because a lot of kids don’t have the executive function to process all of that.”
For students moving from second to third grade, this preparation is essential when reading and writing expectations begin to change. Crabtree says that from kindergarten through second grade, students are learning to read, but in third grade and beyond, they’re reading to learn.
“What that implies is if you are not a fluent reader going into third grade, you are behind, and you are at great risk of falling behind even further quickly because a third grade teacher’s job primarily is not to teach your child how to read; they are teaching comprehension skills,” he explains.
Crabtree’s second piece of advice for parents, especially those whose students are entering an academic transition, such as the promotion from second to third grade, is to assess their child’s skills from an outside perspective using tutors or learning centers such as Sylvan Learning of Pasadena.
“We do a number of assessments that are academic, but also assessments that measure a child’s confidence and how they’re feeling just by asking them questions about how they feel about school,” he says. “Getting that validation as a parent and knowing where your child stands, and then being able to compare that if you’ve done your prework for the school year and knowing what the school is going to expect of you, … it helps you kind of have this 360-degree view of what you’re in for that school year.”
Crabtree also emphasizes the importance of positive feedback, explaining that confident students’ learning is accelerated because they are more motivated and eager to wrestle with new material and overcome obstacles.
“There’s a direct correlation between them feeling better about a subject and wanting to do more of it,” he says. “Recognize your child’s attitude toward learning. If a child doesn’t like to play softball or soccer, it’s very easy just to say, ‘This sport is not for you.’ And most of the time, the reason why kids don’t develop a liking for a sport hinges on how much success they have with it initially. … If you start to get a lot of positive reinforcement, like if your coaches say, ‘Hey, you’re good at this,’ and you feel good at it, you want to do it.”
Crabtree recalls that when he started his career, he felt so obligated to help the students academically that he almost didn’t notice their attitudes and habits around learning. He was focused on teaching subjects like math but found that “the skill of learning” was just as important.
“When you start to see your child get discouraged or they start avoiding things and start making these all-or-nothing statements like ‘I’m no good at math,’ those are huge red flags,” he says. “One of the things that we do at Sylvan is, by doing an assessment, we set up a personalized learning plan so that we are working at the child’s true ability level and so that they can experience some success.
“What happens with a lot of kids is they fall behind, they go into that next school year, and they feel overwhelmed. … The parents delay getting them help. ‘Well, let’s just wait for the first report card.’ … Meanwhile, the child is not experiencing success at school, literally acting as negative reinforcement. The student gets sour, and they feel more defeated.”
Since many teachers do not often have the time in their work schedule to personally tutor students falling behind, Crabtree says tutoring can be essential for instilling healthy learning habits and improving academic performance and personal confidence. His third piece of advice is for parents to consider consulting with a Sylvan director or other professional to cater to each individual’s needs and help them excel through difficult periods.
“The pandemic was a wrecking ball, so more kids experience what some kids were before,” Crabtree says. “There are always kids who fall behind because of any disruption to a child’s learning. That could be a child losing a parent — I lost a parent in fifth grade. It was massively disruptive to my fifth grade school year. I had no idea at the time, but when I look back now as an adult who spent a career in education, I know that, had I not had a great teacher and some extra support, I could have fallen behind.”
Heading into the school year, Crabtree stresses that parents should be proactive, as grades are lagging indicators of a student’s experience. He says parents should trust their instincts because they are often aware of issues before a bad test score is released.
“Getting that assessment done in July and August before the school year starts, getting organized, figuring out what those expectations are going to be, knowing where your kid is at by getting an outside opinion, and then being proactive instead of reactive … it’s important,” he says. “And come to Sylvan.”
