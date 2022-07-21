The 12 steps start with step one: We admitted we were powerless over SCOTUS, that our lives had become unmanageable. Wait, what? SCOTUS?
Hang in with me here. I know we’re not addicted to SCOTUS, although I assert that many of us are addicted to delusions of grandeur. Too many Americans boast we are the best country in the world. (Yes, I love my country.) That with enough can-do spirit, we can get anything done … except when we can’t. That’s when we wake up and say, “Wait a second! We’re powerless here; we need help.” By the time we ask for help, it might be too late to un-“can-do” the damage to lives hijacked and lives lost.
What made me think of the 12-step analogy was a brilliant article in The New York Times by Robin Marty, author of “The New Handbook for a Post-Roe America: The Complete Guide to Abortion Legality, Access, and Practical Support,” and the director of operations for the West Alabama Women’s Center.
She writes in that piece, “Spread the word about AidAccess.org, a group based in Austria that can mail the same abortion-inducing medication that we, until recently, provided in our clinic.” Marty goes on to describe that AidAccess.org can also send preemptive medicines in case people want to have a “backup.”
I did a triple take. Aren’t Americans the ones who have historically provided foreign aid? And now, private Austrian citizens are rallying to help us? That’s great, and it’s also a kick in the pants.
Perhaps other countries will take things further and stage an intervention before offering aid. Do you think this is far-fetched? Think again. The Parliament of the European Union voted 324–155, with 38 abstentions, to condemn the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. The resolution also demanded that abortion rights be enshrined in the EU’s fundamental rights charter. The eyes of the world are upon us by people who have already survived fascism.
Here are some ideas for addiction interventions administered by foreign countries. We need help!
The Netherlands: “Hi, I’m Brenda, and I’m addicted to Christianity as the only true religion.” “Hi, Brenda.” Americans addicted to “their religious way, or the highway” have much to learn from the Netherlands. The Dutch are known for their high tolerance of the religions and habits of others, as long as everyone is polite. They, like Norway, have a system of government that includes a royal family, constitutional representational democracy and an inclusive healthcare system. Their stance on the right to drugs, abortions, euthanasia and gay marriage is long-standing. Oh, and women’s rights are, “Well yes, duh!” as long as we’re polite.
Norway: “Hi, my name is Mitch, and I’m addicted to exploitive capitalism.” “Hei, Mitch. God morgen.” Norway is a veritable smorgasbord of socialistic values coupled with an exceedingly strong capitalist ethic. Their economic success comes primarily from their support of a vigorous middle class. Many Norwegians have more than one home, and they cherish the outdoors and culture. They are among the top 5 on the World Happiness index. “Norway is so small. Of course, they can take care of all their people!” Mitch says. “Sorry, Mitch, you’re addicted to your point of view. Would you like to have a sponsor?” There is no “of course” to respecting the well-being of all citizens — it must be a priority.
Australia: “My name is Alice, and I’m addicted to staying put. I grew up in South Dakota, and I don’t need to travel!” “Hi, Alice.” If you’re inclined to travel, which I am, you will likely run into Australians on holiday. Imagine that the Australian parliament has passed a resolution condemning Americans for being (1) so darned provincial and closed off; (2) bragging that America is the best country in the world while having no basis for comparison; and (3) thinking one week of vacation a year is normal … it’s not! Travel just a little bit, and you’ll quickly discover how the rest of the world manages to flourish outside their hometowns. Many industrialized nations value downtime while having a high standard of living. Nothing falls apart when Australians take a month off!
Germany: “Hi, I’m Lucas, and I’m a white Christian supremacist.” “Heil, Lucas.” OK, this is scary, and I wish Germany’s legislative body would condemn our Supreme Court’s majority addiction to so-called Christian values. And how do their rulings affect other religions? Hoo-boy. Judaism is squarely in the corner of valuing women’s autonomy as part of their faith. The most potent argument for a federal law sustaining abortion as a human right comes from the separation of church and state. Germans have a searingly direct experience of what happens when Christian nationalism takes over. What kind of country seeks to deny an abortion to a 10-year-old impregnated by her rapist, prioritizing the not-yet-life of the fetus over the very-much life of the child?
Please, we need national 12-step meetings just to get over ourselves. We need to admit we need help.
Ellen Snortland has written this column for decades and also teaches creative writing. She can be reached at: ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast
