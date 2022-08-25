“My Mother Would Hate This Book” by Marcia Seligson is a treasure. She says on her website, “I think it’s funny, intense, theatrical, silly, angry, political, sexy and deeply personal.” I wholeheartedly concur that her late mother would have despised it and possibly sued her daughter over it. (Read the book!)
But her mother’s sister, her Aunt Fritzi, would have adored it. Her aunt would have bought cases and used them as favors for a big Manhattan party for her beloved niece Marcia. Not only that, Aunt Fritzi would adore the adventurous, creative, wildly nonstereotypical, child-free woman that Marcia became, partnered with her beloved husband, Tom.
I have known Ms. Seligson peripherally for decades. We’ve been in overlapping circles, mostly around charities that strive to end suffering and death by starvation, locally and globally. I was not cut of the same carat brilliance as she. Marcia wrote for Rolling Stone, was an author of influential books, and knew John Denver personally. I was a farshtunkene kid compared to her, a peasant to her queenly presence. Her hair even looked like a crown. I was intimidated whenever I was around her and felt I reeked of my home state, South Da-expletive-Kota while she shone with Big Apple brilliance and sophistication.
We connected over the last few pandemic years at a Wallis Performing Arts Center online writing course. I’m sure she didn’t remember me, although she was too kind to admit it. Now we have the same writing coach, Claudette Sutherland.
From there, Marcia decided she would write a book about her life. I often greet such news with a mixture of delight and dread.
“Do you think you could review it?” she asks. More dread. “Please let me love it. Please, please, please let it not suck,” I pray to the Hindu deity Saraswati, Goddess of Writing Endeavors By Friends, and ask her to smile upon Marcia and me.
Saraswati delivered! Not only did Marcia’s book not suck, it kicked my delighted butt! I’m not going to tip you off to the well-known people you’ll meet: You’ll simply have to read it yourself.
I first thought, “I’ll just read for a bit…” However, the collection of essays flows so seamlessly that I read the entire book in one sitting. The brightest gem was “Growing Up and Away: Aunt Fritzi.” I would have given my eyeteeth (both of them!) to have had an aunt like Fritzi: an ambitious, drop-dead gorgeous, brilliant, bold role model who provided Marcia with a big dollop of love and glamor every time Marcia got to visit her.
Fritzi, whose real name was Frieda Hennock, had ovaries of platinum. A proto-feminist, Fritzi coached Marcia to not grow up to be like her mother, Fritzi’s sister. Fritzi was the youngest of eight children: six girls and two boys. The family came from what is now Ukraine, escaping the rampant and often deadly antisemitism of the early 20th century.
Girls were raised to marry boys who would become physicians, lawyers — bigshots. Instead, Fritzi became the bigshot herself. Reading about her on Wikipedia (look up Frieda Hennock), I was struck with how much courage it took to be herself at a time in the ’40s and ’50s, when few women had the chutzpah to go beyond the rigid rules of “proper” womanhood. Ms. Hennock got through law school against the wishes of her parents, who dreamed of her becoming a concert pianist. But Fritzi’s sisters pulled through for her and, working odd jobs, got Fritzi all the way to graduating from Brooklyn Law School.
Aunt Fritzi would pick Marcia up from her family’s Long Island suburb in a big limo, take her to musicals on Broadway and then Sardi’s for supper afterward. Marcia’s lifelong love of lasagna began at the shoulder of Aunt Fritzi. Indeed, the subtitle to “My Mother Would Hate This Book” could very well be “But Aunt Fritzi is Kvelling and Plotzing!”
When you watch public broadcasting, you have Aunt Fritzi to thank. Harry Truman appointed Frieda Hennock as the first woman commissioner for the Federal Communications Commission, where she served with distinction. She made sure that the new medium had a permanent place for education. For more accomplishments, Google her and prepare to have your mind dazzled.
Speaking of Google, I’d say the least shiny gem in this crowning achievement of a book is the rant “I Hate Google.” I kept waiting to find out if the headline was really about hating Google or more about hating being a beginner. I suspect the latter. I also hate not knowing what I’m doing, and there I can relate. I enjoyed Marcia’s self-effacement, although it was more about suffering from having to understand and coming up with nothing. Even her less-gleaming jewel reflects her droll sense of humor and what is universal.
Finally, I was reminded of how vital aunts and uncles can be to the growth and shaping of their niblings, the nonbinary term for nieces and nephews. Let me know if anyone has a nonbinary label for aunt and uncle.
Thank you, Marcia, for this delightful, laugh-out-loud journey through your extraordinary life.
Available at Vroman’s and Amazon on Aug. 29 or through marciaseligson.com. Downtown bookstore TBS. Check her website for readings in Southern California, where Marcia lives with her hubby, Tom Drucker, and adored doggy, Roxie.
Ellen Snortland has written this column for decades and also teaches creative writing. She can be reached at: ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast
