Thanks to the pandemic, masking is now my thing and I'm sticking to it.
Why, besides not breathing in other people’s cooties, do I adore them? Because it is a visual reminder that my facial expressions are no one’s business. Speaking of which, I haven’t seen a clear shield-type mask in a long time. Remember those? Too many people probably forgot they had them on and stuck a fork in their mask one too many times. I digress.
Regarding facial expressions, why do some people tell others like me to smile? Ewwwww! I would like to use this time to do my part in wiping out a most obnoxious behavior.
I am talking about nipping those folks in the bud who feel obliged to tell complete strangers to smile! It usually happens to me in grocery stores. Refreshingly, during these pandemic times, I haven’t gotten a “Smile!” once… until I wore a clear shield. I thought I was past my “sell-by” date for ogling. Nope, there he was, in the produce section, reminding me to smile!
I have occasionally gotten a “Smile!” in a parking lot, usually outside a grocery store. I’ll just be pushing my cart along, minding my own business (or fearing for my life, depending on the neighborhood), when some glee-monger pops out with, “Smile! You look so serious!” or “Smile, it can’t be that bad!” Well, nyah, nyah, nyah, I am serious now, and maybe it is that bad, you nincompoops. Basically, my face is no one else’s business.
Now, I suspect these self-appointed “smile police” only pick on people who are already quite pleasant looking… or perhaps, just shorter than they are. I can’t imagine that a 300-pound linebacker gets too many orders to smile, although I don’t see any 300-pound linebackers grocery shopping either.
I wish I could run surveys for a lot of things. I want facts; I like numbers to back up my opinions. In the meantime, I’ll rely on guessing. I’d bet a survey would tell me that more women than men get told to smile by strangers. I’d wager that both women and men tell women to smile. Smile patrols know that a man may punch them, and rightfully so, for unsolicited expression advice. Women are less apt to react aggressively for any reason. Plus, they’ve been told that their job is to be pretty… a smile, even forced, is better than the truth.
We have all been trained to be exceedingly uncomfortable with a female frown. A frown might mean she’s thinking, and when a woman is openly thinking about more than her appearance, she just might figure out a lot of things that make her mad. Then she’ll talk to other women, they’ll all get angry and then things might get out of hand… and then where will we be? Shamelessly frowning in grocery stores, that’s where.
Listen, you folks who tell us hapless shorter people to smile, what’s your problem? I go to a grocery store to buy food, not smile. You’ve been watching too many commercials. If you must see smiles in the grocery store, go look at some relentlessly cheery cereal boxes or something. Don’t bother me.
When I go grocery shopping, I am thinking about prices and how to stretch my food budget, or maybe I’m just hungry. I am not there as decoration for twerps who cannot face reality. I may be a piece of work, but I am not a piece of art. I am, along with other healthy shoppers who get hit with “Smile,” being emotionally appropriate to the task.
I have never wondered about Mona Lisa’s enigmatic expression. She’s simply gritting her teeth due to the gazillionth request to smile! She didn’t feel like it, OK? I understand, Mona.
Think about it. Why are these smiley busybodies asking others to smile while smiling themselves? Are they insane? Do they have gas? Maybe they’re not thinking about skyrocketing grocery prices because they are shoplifting.
I am not a relentlessly crabby person. However, I do not smile at broccoli, and I do not smile at nonfat yogurt. I love to smile when I am happy and frequently give unsolicited smiles to almost anyone in the vicinity. I smile at my husband and my dogs. I smile in a mirror to see if I have spinach in my teeth. A smile is a gift, not an obligation.
So, unless you are Leonardo da Vinci (and I know you’re not), if you tell me to smile in a grocery store again, I am going to make a citizen’s arrest for invasion of facial privacy or simply say, “Kiss my — , “ and I don’t mean my grits. Perhaps I’ll have a copy of this commentary to give you so I can have something to smile at authentically as I stand there and watch you read it. Or I may just have to get a knuckle sandwich out of the deli case if you catch my meaning… you never know what these unsmiling women are capable of. But hey, I warned you. There, that ought to cramp someone’s “Smile!”
Ellen Snortland has written this column for decades and also teaches creative writing. She can be reached at: ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast