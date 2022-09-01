It is 80 degrees at 6 p.m. as we sit on our front porch watching the dogs play. I ask my husband, “Do you ever wonder what our government, the Russians, and global hackers around the world think of my unusual collection of friends on social media?” Ken says, “Not really. Why?”
“Well, I write for the Pasadena Weekly, the LA Downtown News and Pakistan’s International Culture and Art magazine. Doesn’t that seem a bit odd?” Ken says, “I guess so. We have many Israeli friends, too; that might raise a few eyebrows.” I add, “Oh, and we’ve got friends in North and South Dakota, which may strike snoopers as the most bizarre.”
Wait, what? Back up. Dear reader, yes — you read that correctly. I have a monthly column in a Pakistani magazine, as one does. This year International Culture and Art celebrates the establishment of Pakistan.
It’s Pakistan’s 75th anniversary, and it’s a country I love. If you want a treat and are a Marvel Cinematic Universe geek, don’t miss “Ms. Marvel” on Disney+, which is exciting, funny and touching. The main story involves Pakistani Americans living in Jersey City, New Jersey. However, the show also grippingly conveys the horror of the Partition, a shattering historical event few Americans know of. It was the result of how badly the British colonizers botched splitting up India. This show has the only depiction I’ve ever seen of the Partition and the heartbreak that almost every Pakistani and Indian family I know has endured. Millions were displaced, and between 1 to 2 million people died.
The country is not a tourist destination for most people; I am one of the only Americans I know who has visited. In 2016, when Drumpf won, my co-producer husband Ken and I traveled to Pakistan to screen our film “Beauty Bites Beast” in Islamabad and then Lahore. If you’d told me decades ago I would be presenting my work at the International Islamic University of Islamabad (IIUI) in Pakistan, I would have called you wacky. How could that possibly happen?
Friendship, my friends, friendship.
Filmmaker and Pasadena school board member Jennifer Hall Lee hosted a U.S. State Department-sponsored delegation of women from Islamabad to Los Angeles. They were part of a think tank called “Critical Thinking Forum.” Ms. Lee also booked the founder of CTF, Dr. Munazza Yaqoob, to be our Airbnb guest at our home in Altadena. We showed Dr. Yaqoob “Beauty Bites Beast” in our den, and voilá! She decided her students needed to see the film and asked if we would come to Islamabad. Sure! There, we met our now-brother Azam Qadri, who took us under his wing while in Islamabad, even driving us into the foothills of the Himalayas.
We were a part of the U.N. initiative to end violence against women and, as such, screened “Beauty Bites Beast” with the U.N. chapter in Lahore. Azam Qadri introduced us to Kiran Khan, who hosted us in Lahore; Kiran is the founder and editor of the International Culture and Art Magazine. There’s that friendship factor again.
I’m proud to report that the message of “Beauty Bites Beast” is global. As we say in the film, “Think globally, act locally — there’s nothing more local than one’s own body.” If we could help women stop violence as it was occurring, within one generation, families and societies could and would be transformed. It only takes one person to take that stand in each household. It takes the self-authority of someone who will say “Enough” to family or social violence.
Although there’s some controversy about the degree of violence in my late father’s immediate family, my dad told me that his grandfather used to beat the hell out of him. “Spare the rod, spoil the child” was not atypical in that generation. However, my dad told me in one of our heart-to-hearts that he vowed to end violence in his family after his experience with his grandfather. I was never spanked and was spoken to with gentleness and respect. My dad said, “It stops with me.” Not accidentally, my mission in life is to teach women the tools to set emotional, verbal and — when push comes to shove — physical boundaries.
Pakistani audiences gasped, laughed and cried in the same places American audiences do. As Randy Mamiaro, a former suited instructor for IMPACT Personal Safety Los Angeles, says in our movie, “Women all over the world share basic needs. They want a safe life, and they want to be powerful in their own lives. I’ve done this class for movie stars. I’ve done this class for the average suburban soccer mom. And now I’ve done this class for Mexican factory workers, and they’re all the same.” And Pakistani women and girls are just like all of us, too.
Back on our Altadena porch: “Can you believe we would love to revisit Pakistan?” Ken pauses, then says, “Maybe when things have settled down politically, don’tcha think?”
“Yes… meanwhile, we stand for friendship.”
Ellen Snortland has written this column for decades and also teaches creative writing. She can be reached at: ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast.