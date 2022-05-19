Gathered outside the front steps of the wedding-cake splendor of the Pasadena City Hall, hundreds of us rallied on May 14 to protest the leaked SCOTUS majority opinion poised to inelegantly overturn Roe v. Wade. It’s 8:30 a.m. on an already-hot Saturday morning. I do not want to be there. At least I know many of the speakers, including federal, state and local representatives. The sign that most reflects my mood is: “Been here; done this; have hundreds of T-shirts.”
“How many of these have you attended?” my friend asks. “I’ve lost count,” I say. Besides marches, I’ve defended family planning clinics, often while escorting women into them. That was entertaining — not. I’ve had rabidly fanatical men yell in my face things like, “I bet you’re glad your mama didn’t have a choice!” And I was once cursed at by Cardinal Roger Mahoney while defending a Silver Lake clinic. What a prince — not.
I marched in Washington, D.C., in both 1992 and 2005. We were angry then, and we’re even more enraged now. Women of all colors, sizes, ages and backgrounds marched. We were systematically undercounted in the papers and were barely mentioned in print and broadcast media. How can editors ignore hundreds of thousands of women protesting? It’s easy when significant media corporations and outlets are run by older white men.
Simply put, too many men have considered “women’s rights” to be for women only. What gets covered by any media is that story or topic which convinces the deciders of what’s essential and what’s not and what those gatekeepers perceive to be of particular interest to their male audience. Hence, we were ignored, but the World Cup got (and still gets) tons of attention.
My favorite chant in the 1992 march that proceeded down Pennsylvania Avenue by the White House was, “We’re tired, we’re cranky and we don’t like the government!” Sadly, the chant continues to be relevant. Try it and see! March around your house, turn on your fitness tracker of choice, and rant with me. “We’re tired, we’re cranky and we don’t like the government!” My mood lightens, and I increase my daily steps.
Back to the May 14 protest. Regarding “what’s next,” a growing number of people, especially on social media, think that religious arguments will be the best route. There’s nothing more fundamental to our rights as Americans than escaping religious persecution.
The Bill of Rights begins with the First Amendment, known as the establishment clause: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…” By extension, SCOTUS is the third branch of the government, so they should not be able to inhibit religions that trust pregnant folks to make their own choices regarding their reproductive and family lives outside the scope of the government.
Rabbi Mara Nathan of San Antonio says, “The Torah, the Mishnah, the Talmud and later rabbinic sources consider the woman’s physical and emotional health before that of the fetus. Until the baby is born, Judaism considers the fetus to be part of the woman’s body. She is never the villain when difficult choices need to be made.”
It boggles the mind that five Supreme Court in-justices could be such blatant boosters of fringe Christianity. There are many pro-choice Christian churches and congregants. And the ones that are anti-choice use their captive Sunday audiences as a means of politicking in direct conflict with their nonprofit status. We need to be suing those parishes. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is not representative of the majority of American Christians or even Catholics with their rigid stance not only on abortion but birth control in any form. I know many Catholics who have very small families (wink, wink) thanks to not using the so-called rhythm method.
After the Pasadena Pro-Choice rally, scads of us jumped on the Gold Line and rode into Downtown LA, where we joined the “big” rally in the shadow of Los Angeles City Hall. I actually felt guilty that I was not pumped up. Why? It’s protest deja vú. I realized I was protesting the need to protest over and over and over. Yes, it was inspiring, and yes, I’m glad I attended.
To make the event extra-special, it was heckled from the sidelines by the hateful, hate-mongering Fred Phelps Westboro Baptist crazies, all male. They held signs like “Abortion is Murder” while screaming through megaphones that we were all going to burn in hell, especially gays and women. Geez, if they are trying to recruit new members, they are sorely out of touch. I kid.
I’ll end this with the biggest takeaway I got. In the crowds at both rallies was a much larger than usual turnout of sons, fathers, grandfathers, brothers, uncles, boyfriends and husbands than I’ve ever witnessed. Thanks for responding to the memo, boys. We have always needed you to stand with us. Women’s rights are your rights, too.
Ellen Snortland has written this column for decades (often while protesting) and teaches creative writing. She can be reached at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/
