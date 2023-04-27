Dear Polytechnic School in Pasadena,
I am furious. I guess that’s not a terrific way to introduce myself. You don’t know me. I’m a proud Altadenan and have lived in this semi-rural, somewhat quirky and gloriously diverse community for over 20 years. When my husband and I arrived home last week, there on our hippie-dippie-looking back gate with a Guan-Yin mask was a beautifully designed flier from AltadenaWILD, a nonprofit dedicated to conserving our precious foothills. In the flier, the AltadenaWILD folks ever so politely explain why your proposed sports complex is a disastrous idea. To sign their petition, whether you are an Altadenan or Los Angeleno, go to altadenawild.org.
AltadenaWILD can be polite. As an opinion columnist, I don’t have to be polite. Imagine me with smoke billowing out of my ears, factory whistles blowing their stacks, anvils being pushed over cliffs onto your heads, and some very wily coyotes chasing you.
What are you thinking … are you out of your minds? Do you and your students and their families know how upset many of us Altadenans are? How many of your students live in Altadena? If there are Altadena families who attend Polytechnic, surely they’ve seen the “No Polytechnic School Sports Complex on Chaney Trail: Altadena Foothills Are Worth Protecting!” signs. Altadena residents have posted a litany of foreseeable complaints, including the inevitable increase in traffic, accidents, fire hazards, and noise and light pollution. The worst casualty of this pernicious plan would be our precious wildlife.
Dr. Riane Eisler, famous for her groundbreaking book “The Chalice and the Blade,” wrote another invaluable book called “The Real Wealth of Nations.” In it, she talks about how the dominant culture’s “lens” of white male supremacy views the world. For instance, it will look at a forest and only see how much the timber is worth. That, my friends, is a typical “colonizer” view.
In this circumstance, your board and donors see the beloved Nuccio’s Nursery property as tennis courts, baseball, soccer and football stadiums instead of an homage to nature. The Altadenans and AltadenaWILD consortium, an inclusive, diverse and nondominating group, looks at the Foothills of the San Gabriels and adjoining Angeles National Forest and sees its more abstract wealth: beauty, fresh air, flora and fauna flourishing, horse and nature trails, and leisure time for people — especially urbanites — who don’t have the resources to “get away.”
The proposed area for the sports complex looks like an opportunity for, at last count, more than 850 students to have a renewed athletics program that only a fraction of them participate in. Is this the best use for that area? Altadenans think not. The massive increase in the possibilities of fire hazards alone is daunting. For those who remember the Station Fire, the Bobcat Fire and other fires that have come close to us, it’s not a minor concern. And given the new growth from the rains and the projected heat waves coming, we do not need any new sources of possible fires. Really.
Not in my back yard (NIMBY) is the catchphrase for keeping undesirables out of a particular neighborhood, ranging from polluting sources to prisons. Not in my front yard (NIMFY) would be a more apt term for this debacle, as the Foothills are the front yards of the Angeles National Forest.
Surely, you’re aware of the recent warnings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) regarding imminent, irreversible climate devastation. Spaceship Earth is heading toward a climate iceberg. Would the captain of the Titanic, had he been prescient, still order his first mate to make sure the shuffleboard and tennis courts were shipshape? We in Southern California are not immune from the impact of climate catastrophe.
You have heard the phrase “reuse, reduce, recycle,” right? Envisioning, raising funds for and building a new sports complex for an elite private school is tone-deaf. I’m all for sports (especially for typically marginalized groups), and I’m sure you have a plan for your new facilities to be gender equal, but geez! How would the neighborhood where Polytechnic School currently resides react if you bought up the surrounding area to erect a sports complex? We both know the answer, so why does going outside your current neighborhood seem possible or desirable? To whom? Indeed, not those of us who live here.
Please seriously consider doing the right thing — as in withdrawing your plans. You could be a visible model for other developers.
In closing, I got an email from someone the other day with a signature line that moved me. I asked her if I could copy it, and here it is.
“Writing from the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territory of the Tongva/Gabrielino People, I acknowledge my role as a settler in this land on Turtle Island, and I am very grateful. I recognize the ongoing harm and injustices of colonization, and I commit to working toward safe, inclusive, just, equitable and healthy communities for all.”
Sincerely,
Ellen Snortland
2023 marks the 30th year that Ellen Snortland has written this column. She also teaches creative writing online and can be reached at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast.