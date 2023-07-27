One of my former students from Cal State Los Angeles wrote to me while she was briefly in town. “We’re taking you and your husband to a Michelin-rated Chinese restaurant to thank you for the years of service you have provided for so many of your students.” Until recently, Joan had also been in my private writing classes.
“That would be lovely,” I said. Joan grew up in the heart of Beijing and has come to study in Southern California and then stayed.
We met her at Bistro Na’s in Temple City, a predominantly Asian area of the San Gabriel Valley. We had already perused Bistro Na’s online menu and were very excited at the prospect of dining there.
We walked into the lobby and notice the Michelin stars prominently displayed for 2019 and 2021. “Hmm …” I thought, “Where are 2022 and 2023?”
Bistro Na’s is part of a Beijing-based franchise specializing in the Imperial cuisine of the Qing Dynasty and is well known by the best chefs in Los Angeles, who often dine there. The décor is serene, featuring Chinese musical instruments mounted near the ceiling in “shadow boxes.” We were warmly greeted and seated.
Joan asked us each to pick a dish. The prices are high; Joan and her spouse are not rich, so I’m embarrassed as they are so proud and excited to treat us! I had my mouth set on a $26 bowl of soup I’d seen on the website. Joan encouraged me to order it, even though we couldn’t share.
“Pick another dish, not just the soup,” she urged. So I ordered the smoked duck breast. It arrived in a few minutes and is astonishingly good, a room-temperature appetizer I could have been happy with as a main dish. The other entrees come soon after and are … OK. Nothing is mind-and-palate-bendingly good, nor worth the prices on the menu. But where is the soup?
I kept waiting for it … and waiting … and waiting. I asked, and they said the chef is still working on it. Finally, the soup arrives — a covered cup of vaguely chicken-flavored water with gray, rubbery, bony chicken chunks. It looks nothing like the photo I’d seen. What a letdown!
My husband tries some of the soup and agreed it was gross. I thought about sending it back; however, it is now so late in the meal that I decided to blow it off and never eat there again.
Afterward, it occurred to me that I didn’t know anything about Michelin stars. All these years being impressed by a Michelin rating … what does it mean, exactly? And how is one earned? How does a restaurant lose it? If the soup was an indicator, I could see how Bistro Na’s could be lacking.
Yes, this is the same Michelin as the tire company. To encourage auto journeys in the early 1900s, then post-World War I, Michelin published a guide to recommended restaurants. According to TripSavvy.com, the three-star system goes like so:
One Star: A good place to stop on your journey, indicating a very good restaurant in its category, offering cuisine prepared to a consistently high standard.
Two Stars: A restaurant worth a detour, indicating excellent cuisine and skillfully and carefully crafted dishes of outstanding quality.
Three Stars: A restaurant worth a special journey, indicating exceptional cuisine where diners eat extremely well, often superbly. Distinctive dishes are precisely executed using superlative ingredients.
When rubber was a precious commodity and automobiles were rare, a person didn’t want to waste precious resources on any ol’ place! Now it’s the same, except it’s gas prices that have gone sky-high. You don’t want to be a Downtown Los Angeles or Pasadena “foodie” and undertake a significant schlep if the restaurant is not good.
I wrote a Yelp review, which was less than glowing, although I held back. Bistro Na’s PR folks responded quickly on Yelp. They wished I’d complained during the meal. While I understand that, I was thinking of my hosts, and it just seemed wrong to complain in front of them.
Considering their reputation, I informed Bistro Na’s that I wanted to give them another chance, since I was planning on writing a piece about Michelin ratings anyway.
As it turns out, Michelin sends out anonymous reviewers who specialize in not being noticed. We stuck out, so the service at Bistro Na’s “take two” was over the top; if we’d asked them to feed us, I think they would have! Our server also irritated me by sucking up to my husband a lot, even though I was the point person. I didn’t need her to be obsequious with me, but I wanted to be at least equal in her attention.
I’m happy to report that, this time, the soup was excellent, and every dish we ordered lived up to its potential and reputation. Of course, every restaurant has “off” nights, but you never know … It’s probably a good idea to regard every customer as a potential Michelin reviewer. And maybe it’d be judicious to double-check that lid-covered cup of chicken soup. After all, a Michelin reviewer can giveth a star and also taketh it away.
2023 marks the 30th year that Ellen Snortland has written this column and was one of three winners of the LA Press Club’s Journalist of the Year. She also teaches creative writing online and can be reached at: ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast.