My late friend Dawn once asked me, “Why are you so concerned about the Equal Rights Amendment?”
“Because women are not part of the U.S. Constitution,” I said.
“Didn’t that get taken care of in the ’80s?” she asked. “I thought it was a done deal.”
“No. Not at all.”
“Wow. How could I have missed that?”
“Easy,” I said. “You may not realize this, but news about women’s so-called ‘liberation’ is not easy to find and even more difficult to disseminate. We, my friend, live in a patriarchy.”
Let me give you more context. Dawn was an accomplished appellate attorney with an ardent love for the U.S. Constitution. However, she had also bought into this country’s all-pervasive anti-feminist propaganda that, for decades, has told American women, “You have everything you want… What are you bellyaching about… You have it so good… Stop complaining… Feminists are ugly, man-hating harridans.”
Now that we’ve seen our reproductive rights obliterated due to the steady erosion of democracy and Supreme Court stacking of ultra-right-wing misogynists, we can expect even more destruction of women’s rights.
It took seven decades for women to finally win the vote, although we were told then — and still are today — we were “granted” the vote. We weren’t granted anything, and we wouldn’t stop, thanks mainly to the Act III efforts of Alice Paul, a Quaker who personified grace and commitment to nonviolent social change.
Gandhi and Martin Luther King stood on her shoulders, whether they knew it or not. She excelled at what would become the nonviolent “bag of subversive acts”: hunger strikes, mass parades and picketing. She and her courageous colleagues picketed the White House and embarrassed Woodrow Wilson at his inauguration by upstaging him.
I’m proud to say the most critical revolution on the planet did not fire one shot. If you study war, you’ll get lessons in force-based strategies. A better idea is to study nonviolent social transformation, especially Alice Paul and the U.S. suffragists.
After women finally succeeded with the 19th amendment on Aug. 26, 1920, Paul realized the vote was only the start of true citizenship. She immediately set out to obtain two law degrees at the University of Pennsylvania and worked with lawyer Crystal Eastman to write what was to be known as “the Lucretia Mott Amendment.”
It is now called the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), which reads: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Sounds easy, right? Not so much.
Paul brought the original draft of the ERA to Seneca Falls, New York, the site of the first women’s rights convention. She recited it at the same podium where, 75 years earlier, Elizabeth Cady Stanton presented the Declaration of Human Sentiments. Paul proclaimed that the only right women had gained since then was the right to vote. Voting was one milestone, yet there were so many others to achieve.
With Stanton’s spirit upon her, Paul then took the ERA draft to the grave of Susan B. Anthony and received more energy from the spirit of Anthony. The ERA was first introduced to Congress on July 21, 1923. Finally, on March 22, 1973, the Equal Rights Amendment was passed by the U.S. Senate and sent out to the states for ratification.
Even though the required 38 states have ratified the amendment, it is currently being held hostage at the National Archivist’s office, waiting to be registered. What’s the holdup? I’m angry and dismayed to learn women’s rights are once again relegated to a back-burner.
This brings me to an event I heartily invite you to attend, and encourage the men in your life to attend, too. We need allies to finish this constitutional landmark decisively. Hosted by the National Women’s History Alliance, “The ERA: The Time is Now!” is a webinar at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, moderated by Christine Pelosi, lawyer, author, political strategist and daughter of Rep. Nancy Pelosi.
The panelists are all ERA veterans: Ting Ting Cheng, director of Columbia Law School’s ERA Project; the honorable Carolyn Maloney, former U.S. Rep from New York; Eleanor Smeal, president and co-founder of the Feminist Majority; and Zakiya Thomas, president and CEO of the ERA Coalition & Fund for Women’s Equality. Webinar registration is $20 at nationalwomenshistoryalliance.org/events/era.
What could be better than finally using the 100th anniversary of the ERA being introduced in Congress to register it? The ratified amendment is just sitting there, gathering the dust of broken hearts. We need to be equal, now more than ever.
2023 marks the 30th year that Ellen Snortland has written this column and was one of three winners of the LA Press Club's Journalist of the Year.