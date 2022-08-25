Editor:
Taking away a woman’s right to control her own body with no exceptions by our reactionary Supreme Court and supported by Republicans is just the first step in their efforts to strip away more “rights.”
First and foremost, they are not satisfied with just abortion, they really want a national prohibition. In addition, this cult wants to prevent women from traveling to other states for help. Is this cruelty believable?
Next on their list of freedoms to be taken away, the Supreme Court will likely take away LGBTQ rights, also a right to marry who you love and contraception.
This Supreme Court has recently eased restrictions on carrying a concealed handgun in public that encourages more violence, weakened barriers between government and religion, and limited the ability of the federal government to protect our environment.
In October, the court will hear arguments on the use of race in college admissions, on the intersection of free speech and gay rights, voting laws, and on a challenge to an environmental permitting law.
When called upon, Republicans race to their rescue! Wow! In the latest Republican MAGA groups are circling the wagons around Trump, a man with no character who lies, makes up conspiracies, incites an insurrection, refuses to play by “the rule of law” and only serves himself!
Why are Republicans so willing to risk ridicule by bowing to this psychopath and a reactionary court?
This radical, anti-American Republican MAGA cult has nothing but disdain for “the rule of law.” Why would anyone vote for them?
Dr. Richard A. French
Pasadena
