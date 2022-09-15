Editor:
A MAGA Republican cult that tried to overturn the will of the voters, supports violence and voter suppression, and has a leader who is self-serving and lacks character.
This amounts to an extreme danger to our democracy. Retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig who is esteemed by Republicans, accused Trump and his MAGA allies of waging a “war on democracy” on Jan. 6, 2021. He called Trump and his followers, a “clear and present danger” to American democracy.
Here is a list of some of the MAGA candidates: Kari Lake, MAGA Republican for governor of Arizona; Mark Finchem, MAGA Republican for Arizona’s secretary of state; Jim Marchant, MAGA Nevada, secretary of state; Doug Mastriano, MAGA, Pennsylvania governor; Tim Michels, MAGA, governor for Wisconsin; J.D. Vance, MAGA for Ohio senate; Matthew Deperno MAGA Michigan Attorney General, Tudor Dixon, MAGA Michigan governor; Hershel Walker, MAGA Georgia senate and Kristina Karamo, MAGA Michigan secretary of state.
We, as Americans must forget party differences and severely defeat MAGA candidates and their leaders in Congress to stop the destruction of our democracy.
Dr. Richard A. French
Pasadena