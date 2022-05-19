Sheriff: Fox guarding hen house
Editor:
Most cops are vets, i.e., military complex. Only law enforcement can be sheriff.
It’s the same with becoming a lawyer. The bar holds all the keys. Time for these offices to allow civilian operations.
Bryan Ranger
Altadena
Time to take action
Editor:
Now is the time to take action and reform the Supreme Court. All the lying and conniving done by the Republican-appointed justices to get the job has come to roost. Partisanship has prevailed.
Republican justices led by (Chief) Samuel Alito: Go ahead, eliminate a woman’s right to an abortion and then deal with the wrath of the American people and the court’s legitimacy. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked, “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”
Foul smell or stench ably describes exactly what our partisan justices are doing. How would you describe such a decision other than seismic? This democratic humiliation will reverberate around the free world.
The court will only become more partisan. With a Republican supermajority, our future battle with abortions, women’s rights, contraception, climate change, mixed marriages, LGBTQ and many other issues will be seriously endangered. This court is not friendly to our government, nor does it serve the needs of the vast majority of Americans.
As Trump and his followers can get away with their planned “insurrection,” why can’t these partisan justices take away women’s equality and get away with it?
This democratic humiliation will reverberate around the free world.
Dr. Richard A. French
Pasadena
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.