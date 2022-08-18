Editor:
When called, GOP races to Trump’s rescue! What a sad occurrence, the party of law and order being whipped into going against its own principles. Wow! Why are Republicans circling the wagons around this man with no character who lies, makes up conspiracies, incite an insurrection, refuses to play by “the rule of law” and only serves himself! Why are Republicans risking such ridicule by bowing to this egomaniac!
It doesn’t make sense. Intelligent leaders with good reputations risking their principles for what, to be thrown under the bus at their first slight. Here are leaders of the Republican Party like Florida’s Gov. DeSantis, claiming Biden “weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents,” and not even waiting for the facts. How stupid is this. Or Josh Hawley going out on a limb with his request to fire Wray and Garland! These losers want to run for the presidency?
Here is the once known, this past “law and order party,” first, refused to support the police when attacked by Trump supporters at the Capitol, now demanding to “defund the FBI.” How low will this Trump MAGA party go?
Dr. Richard A. French
Pasadena
