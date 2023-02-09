First adopters — people who try new tech-oriented things before everyone else — are often ahead of the curve yet also at a disadvantage. Case in point? Twelve years ago, my husband Ken and I jumped on the relatively new solar bandwagon with a buzzy company co-founded by a famous Silicon Valley “tech bro.” We eventually reduced our sizeable electric bill by only a tiny amount while gaining some neighborhood boasting rights … but that’s about it. The advantages that new solar adopters now have weren’t even invented when we first signed on. With tech, that’s to be expected (she said, heaving a big sigh).
When our Airbnb guests, Christina Stone and Adam Slapin, suggested we meet with them to talk about their solar consulting business, we weren’t excited; indeed, we were dismissive and not fun to deal with because of our previous experience.
“The last solar company burned us,” we said. “What do you mean?” Christina asked. “They went belly-up and dropped off the face of the earth. We can’t find them anywhere under the sun,” we said, “… or in the shade either.”
This weasel company had promised us we’d have no more electric bills — or if we did, they would be so small as not to matter. They said SoCal Edison would “buy” all the excess solar energy we would produce, so we’d break-even — a win-win! Plus, the system would store power in case of blackouts. We were somewhat ignorant, so we believed them … oops! At least we insisted that our panels not be made in China but in Germany. And that was about it in terms of our being educated solar consumers. I’m reminded of Karen Joy Fowler’s quote, “If stupid were fuel, we would never run out.”
Regarding power brownouts and total outages, things have only worsened here in Altadena over the last 12 years. Mastering the art of keeping our electronics safe and food cold for hours or even days has become an obsession. I lived in Mexico for three years, and Altadena has had more power problems, more often, than we ever did in our little village at Baja Norte. Geez, Louise! I’ve lost count of how often we had to borrow ice chests (we have our own now) or bring food to friends’ houses in other areas so our food wouldn’t rot.
As Christina and Adam showed us, many of those original promises have come true. There are dependable whole-house battery systems charged by solar: no more ice chests! Current panels and systems are far more powerful, affordable and reliable. Thanks to our favorite power couple (sorry), we have now upgraded our home to the latest and greatest.
Why are people resistant to going solar — because of stories like ours? Ken and I are smarter than your average privileged white bears. We strive to be green. We pride ourselves on being ecologically aware. We’re careful about plastics, poisons and chemicals. We believe in renewable energy, yet we didn’t have the wherewithal to question our first vendor. It could be as simple as the William James quote: “A new idea is first condemned as ridiculous and then dismissed as trivial until finally, it becomes what everybody knows.”
A bigger question: why are utility companies so resistant? Why the kilowatt-pain-in-the-keister? In a perfect world, they would be all for it. Are they? Nope! Like any social progress, the answer is easy: follow the money. The idea of “profits over planet” is now exemplified by N.E.M.: net energy metering, which varies from state to state.
Part of my urgency in writing about our new installation this week is that we just slid under the wire to receive the current, beneficial N.E.M. That will change in April, whether you’re in Pasadena, Altadena or Downtown Los Angeles. According to solarreviews.com, “In short, net metering gives you credit for returning solar electricity to the grid, and it offsets electricity you take from the utility in the future — giving you the full economic value of all the solar energy your solar panels produce. If your solar system is sized properly, you can eliminate all your monthly electric costs.”
I asked Christina, “what happens in April?” She told me that the public has until then to convert to green energy at the current energy exchange rate. When homeowners send power to their utility, they are credited at a 1:1 ratio. In April, the exchange rate will plunge to 1/4 of its current. Anyone who starts the solar process by March 13th and applies for interconnection (with their electric company) before April 13th will be grandfathered into the 1:1 exchange rate for the next 20 years.
Utilities, whether it’s gas or electric, are falling under a lot more scrutiny right now. Have you seen your latest gas bill? The hikes are outrageous. And electric? You may recall that our state’s electric infrastructure is so rickety that wildfires devastated vast swathes of California due to negligent maintenance by electric companies.
If you have questions for Christina and Adam, email them at: Adamandchristina@heliosenergyglobal.com. Tick-tock, people!
2023 marks the 30th year that Ellen Snortland has written this column. She also teaches creative writing online. She can be reached at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast.