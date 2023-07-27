The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena will highlight key moments, players and the impact of Hall of Famers during the 101-year history of America’s Stadium.
The Rose Bowl Stadium’s rich football history has included five Super Bowls, the annual Rose Bowl Game (since 1923), UCLA Football (since 1982) and numerous high-profile high school and exhibition games.
As part of the partnership, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will provide key artifacts on loan to the Rose Bowl Stadium for public display to educate fans and visitors to the storied venue.
The artifacts will be presented in historical spaces around the venue, such as the 1922 Locker Room Museum (opened in 2017 at Tunnel 15A) and the newly established California High School Football Hall of Fame (set to open this summer). The venue in Pasadena welcomes more than 1 million visitors each year for its events.
“The story not only of college football, but also of professional football, cannot be told fully without a deep appreciation of the rich history of the Rose Bowl Stadium and how tightly woven it is in the fabric of the game,” said Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “The hall is honored to share artifacts from the players with that special connection to the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium.”
“The football history in Pasadena is undeniable with nationally known names and moments that have defined the sport,” added Dedan Brozino, president of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation. “Whether it be in high school, collegiate or professional contests, so many iconic athletes have dug their cleats into our famous turf — highlighting their tie to the stadium and the growth of the game will be educational for all of us.”
The exhibits are in design and are expected to be ready for public enjoyment by the time college football season kicks off at the Rose Bowl this season. They will include a collection of artifacts specific to players and coaches who set foot on the stadium turf for a game, plus photographic images of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Bronzed Busts for every player who also has been inducted into the California High School Football Hall of Fame.