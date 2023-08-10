Student-athletes from three Pasadena Unified School District high schools competed in the National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships July 25 to July 30 at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene.
The four students competed in the long jump, 400-meter, 4x100 and 4x400 relays, triple jump and 110-meter hurdles competitions.
The student-athletes are part of the Elite of Southern California, guided by Mike Knowles, who coached track and field at John Muir High School Early College Magnet for 26 years.
From Blair High School, Destiny Rayburn and Justin Guerriero competed in the 17 to 18 and 15 to 16 age groups, respectively. Rayburn competed in the long jump, earning 43rd place and competing in the 4x100, landing in 26th place.
Guerriero ended in 21st place in the triple jump and competed in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays earning 17th and 18th place, respectively.
“My experience was very cool,” Rayburn said. “It was like being in the actual Olympics. It was a very good one that I hope to experience next year.”
Guerriero said he was nervous.
“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to be able to get to the National Junior Olympics,” Guerriero said.
“The nerves before going on the track, everyone watching you, (wanting to) make everyone proud of you, all comes with this experience.”
Joshua Ezieme from Marshall Foundation competed in the 400 meter and the 4x400 relays in the 17 to 18 age division. After the 400-meter semifinals, Ezieme was in 21st place. He also took part in the 4x400 relay finals earning a top 10 finish in seventh place.
“This team has given me immense amounts of joy and memories that I will cherish for a long time,” Ezieme said. “I believe we lived up to our name as the Elite of Southern California.”
John Muir High School Early College Magnet’s Mekhi Corner competed in the 17 to 18 age group. He took 48th in the 110-meter hurdles and 17th in the triple jump.
“I learned valuable lessons that showed me that hard work always pays off,” Corner said.
Knowles is proud of his athletes.
“It’s been a triumph for the kids to get here and for me as the coach it’s been eye-raising somewhat because you get kids from different backgrounds and they come together as a team,” Knowles said. “I believe this will be an experience that they will carry throughout their lives.”